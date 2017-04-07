Nation Ford full of love for Rock Hill in Region win

The Nation Ford Falcons tennis team swept Rock Hill 6-0 recently to take their fourth win in Region IV-5A.
Nation Ford won in straight sets and never went to a third set tie breaker in any of its matches against the Bearcats.
“We have been playing pretty well,” said Falcons’ head coach Scott Buie.
“We had a tough match recently against Fort Mill, but I think we will have a good shot the next time we play them.”
Nation Ford’s No. 1 singles Alex Smith won 6-2, 6-2 over Vic Vilamor and No. 2 singles Max Kell for the Falcons won 6-2, 6-4 over Henry Sharp. At No. 3 singles, Thomas Welch won 6-2, 6-1 against Whit Strickland and Riley Jordan won at No. 4 singles for Nation Ford over Christian Ellis 6-1, 6-0. In No. 5 singles, the Falcons’ Yens Hagen beat Grafton Leach 6-3, 6-0. The Falcons only played one doubles match with Deep Patel and Shiv Patel winning 6-4, 6-4.
After spring break, Nation Ford has two more home matches on its schedule against non-region opponent South Pointe April 17 and then against rivals Fort Mill April 20 to close out region play and the regular season. The Fort Mill match will be a home match for the Falcons, while the South Pointe match will be on the road.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments