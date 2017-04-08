Clover sweeps girls soccer season series from Falcons

On a gusty, wind filled night, the Clover Blue Eagles swept the season series from the Nation Ford Falcons with a 3-1 win, improving their position in Region IV-5A.
Earlier in the season, Clover took a 2-0 win at home against Nation Ford. The Blue Eagles have been more consistent through their season compared to Nation Ford, which has had a back-and-fourth season thus far coming into the match with a 7-6-1 record. The Blue Eagles controlled the ball in the early going of the first half, while Nation Ford’s defense was on its toes holding Clover at bay.
The Falcons struggled to establish a consistent offense within the first 10 minutes and seldom had the ball on their side of the field. Nation Ford did have a good look on goal about 11 minutes into the game, but couldn't find the right angle to make anything happen.
Clover rattled off its first shot on goal about 20 minutes into the game, but Falcons keeper Ryleigh Lamb made a diving stop to gobble up the would be first score of the game. The Blue Eagles kept momentum in their corner with an outer shot about two minutes later, keeping Lamb on her toes.
The persistence paid off for Clover as J'menii Isaac scored for the Blue Eagles on a cross to the middle of the field and knocking the ball into the lower left portion of the goal just out of the reach of Lamb. Nation Ford was able to get on the board before the end of the first half as Chloe Johnson was able to get a great look after a collision in front of the goal, which left things open for the Falcons to prevent the shutout.
The Falcons came out more aggressive in the second half and opened things up. Nation Ford got more shots off in the first 10 minutes then it did in most of the first half. Despite the extra effort, Clover was able to fend off the Falcons and keep them from tying the game. Defensively, Nation Ford was also able to keep pace with the Blue Eagles for the most part until Isaac again took advantage of a breakaway and scored her second goal of the game.
Turning point
Shortly after Clover scored its first goal, Kayla Cruse added a second one about five minutes later to put the Falcons into a hole, they would struggle the rest of the game to get out of.
Critical
The Blue Eagles persistence on offense finally wore Nation Ford down, especially in the first half, as Clover controlled possession.
Star contributions
Johnson scored the lone goal for Nation Ford and Isaac led Clover with her two goals. Lamb played well for the Falcons in goal despite the loss.
On deck
Nation Ford's next region match is at Rock Hill after spring break April 18 and their final regular season home match will be against Northwestern April 21. Nation Ford finishes the regular season on the road at Fort Mill April 27.
Box score
Clover 3, Nation Ford 1
Clover 2;1;-3
Nation Ford 1;0;-1
Scoring Summary
First half
C - J'menii Isaac, 23:59
C - Kayla Cruse, 28:53
NF - Chloe Johnson, 35:56
Second half
C - Isaac, 40:25
Records
Clover 11-2-2
Nation Ford 7-7-1.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
