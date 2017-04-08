Jackets outlast aggressive Trojans in Region IV-5A battle

In a must-win match to stay in the 5A playoff hunt, Fort Mill hosted the Northwestern Trojans in a key Region IV-5A battle and came out on top 1-0.
The opening minutes of the match saw each team trying to feel out the other with Fort Mill getting off some early looks, including a good shot stopped by Trojans' keeper Davis Hooten. The battle between the two was physical from the opening whistle, but the referees let them play. The Jackets held possession often in the first 10 minutes staying on the offensive for the majority of that time.
The Trojans’ defense was tough to get through as they collapsed on the ball anytime the Jackets would get near the goal. Fort Mill’s defense was just as strong if not stronger, keeping Northwestern from being able to cross midfield for much of the first half. The Jackets had several corner kicks and free kicks in the first half to try and make something happen offensively, but the Trojans’ defense wouldn't bend.
Defense hasn’t been the issue for Fort Mill in recent matches. Scoring, however, has been a different story.
“Our defense has been playing fantastic,” said Fort Mill head coach Sean Fielden. “We have a spring break tournament to figure out our offense.”
The second half started out much like the first ended as Fort Mill continued to control possession, but the Jackets struggled getting it past midfield and keeping it in Trojans territory. That resulted in two shots by Northwestern and Fort Mill keeper Gavin McGraw’s first opportunities.
Fort Mill had a good chance off a free kick about 10 minutes into the second half, but failed to convert that first opportunity. The Jackets kept the pressure on Northwestern, despite the Trojans coming up with corner kick several minutes later. The Trojans’ aggression played to Fort Mill's advantage as they kept turning the ball over, but the Jackets struggled to make anything happen off of it.
Turning point
Those crosses to the goal finally paid off for Fort Mill as they were able to find Zain Kazmi in the 71st minute to put the Jackets on the board at 1-0.
Critical
Unlike Northwestern, Fort Mill had more opportunities to score, getting crosses near the goal from both the left and right side, but struggled to get people in place to finish things off.
Star contributions
Both keepers played well throughout the game, as they had multiple saves each in goal. Kazmi's lone goal for the Jackets was the only one that got by either keeper.
On deck
After spring break, Fort Mill will travel to Clover April 18 and play its last home game of the regular season April 25 against Rock Hill. They end the regular season April 27 against Nation Ford at their place.
Box score
Fort Mill 1, Northwestern 0
Northwestern 0;0;-0
Fort Mill 0;1;-1
Scoring Summary
Second half
FM - Zain Kazmi, 71:25
Records
Fort Mill 6-4-1.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments