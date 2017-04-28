Fort Mill Sports

April 28, 2017 6:08 PM

Fort Mill tennis team makes early playoff exit

By Mac Banks

After finishing the regular season at 9-3 and in second place in Region IV-5A, the Fort Mill Jackets boys’ tennis team took a hard hit in the opening round of the 5A state playoffs losing to Byrnes 5-1.

The only win for Fort Mill came in the No. 2 doubles match with Trey Robertson and Ian Weber picking up a 6-1, 7-6 victory. The Jackets dropped all five singles matches in straight sets. Apoorva Mehta fell at No. 1 singles 6-1, 6-2; Zack Dodson fell at No. 2 singles 7-6, 6-0 and Matt Sanford fell at No. 3 singles 6-0, 6-0. No. 4 singles Josh Hall fell 7-6, 6-1 and No. 5 singles Charlie Lynch fell 6-1, 6-1.

Earlier in the week, Fort Mill blanked Northwestern winning 6-0. The Jackets won each match in straight sets and only lost four games the entire match. Mehta won at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. Dodson won at No. 2 singles by the same score and Sanford won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles. Hall closed out No. 4 singles 6-0, 6-0 and Stephen Murri won at No. 5 singles for Fort Mill 6-0, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Robertson and Weber won 6-0, 6-0 as well.

Fort Mill finished the season at 9-4.

  Comments  

