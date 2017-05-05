Nation Ford tennis team out of playoffs

The Nation Ford Falcons tennis team was knocked out of the second round of the 5A state playoffs with a 5-1 loss to JL Mann.
Nation Ford scored just one victory in No. 5 singles as Anish Kanthamneni won in three sets 7-5, 3-6, 10-7. All of the Falcons’ losses were in straight sets to the Patriots. Losing for Nation Ford was No. 1 singles Alex Smith 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 singles Max Kell 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 singles Thomas Welch 7-5, 6-4 and No. 4 singles Riley Jordan 7-5, 6-2 all in competitive matches.
The No. 2 doubles team of Deep Patel and Shiv Patel also fell 6-2, 6-1 in the only doubles play in the match. Nation Ford played well coming off a Region IV-5A championship in head coach Scott Buie’s first season with the team.
