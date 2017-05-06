Round 3 end of the playoff line for Fort Mill girls soccer

The Dorman Cavaliers upset the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets soccer team with a 2-0 victory in the third round of the 5A state playoffs.
It wasn't for the lack of opportunities, but Fort Mill struggled to get the ball in the goal against Dorman after having multiple opportunities in the first half. The Jackets stayed on the attack for much of the second half, but could never find that one breakthrough goal they needed to open the game up.
Several of the Jackets’ shots were right at the net, but Dorman's keeper kept Fort Mill at bay making multiple diving stops. A couple of Fort Mill's shots even went off the crossbars of the goal.
Fort Mill came off the first two games of the playoffs scoring a total of 12 goals while beating Boiling Springs 7-0 in the opening round and then TL Hanna 5-0.
Doman, however, was a different story.
Once Dorman scored, Fort Mill showed a bigger sense of urgency playing from behind for the first time since the opening whistle of the playoffs. Fort Mill had multiple corner kicks in the second half, but failed to get the ball in the net.
The majority of Fort Mill's shots were in a crowded box allowing the Cavaliers’ defense to get the ball away from the net and back into the open field, where the Jackets were forced to reload and try again.
“We got a little comfortable in the first half,” said Fort Mill head coach Danielle Center. “Sometimes it’s just not in the cards. We tried to do everything we could do. I am proud of our seniors. There is nothing for anyone to hang their heads about.”
Fort Mill was called for a penalty with about four minutes left in the game, which led to Meka Collett converting the penalty kick and putting Dorman up 2-0 and in position to close out the game.
Turning point
While Dorman didn't have nearly as many shot opportunities, about 11 minutes into the second half, Rebekah Lannamann launched a shot from 40 yards out over an outstretched Fort Mill keeper Emily Ambrose, who wouldn't have been able to reach it even if she was 11 feet tall. The ball just cleared under the top crossbar, cracking the scoreboard for the Cavaliers.
Critical
Fort Mill's inability to score was an issue, but the play of Dorman keeper Lindsay Stravolo was the game changer as she made several key stops for the Cavaliers.
On deck
Fort Mill ended its season at 19-5-0 on the year.
Box score
Dorman 2, Fort Mill 0
Dorman 0;2;-2
Fort Mill 0;0;-0
Scoring Summary
Second half
D - Rebekah Lannamann, 51:56
D - Meka Collett, 77:20
