Nation Ford boys finish 13th in state tournament

The Nation Ford boys’ golf team finished 13th at the 5A state tournament in at Wescott Plantation.
The Falcons shot 1,007 in the two-day tournament, each team playing three rounds. Nation Ford shot rounds of 326, 332 and 349. Boiling Springs won the tournament with a team score of 889. Nation Ford was 143 shots over par and two shots behind 12th place River Bluff. The Falcons were three shots ahead of Wade Hampton, which finished 14th with a 1,010.
After day one of the tournament, which saw the teams play two rounds each, Nation Ford was in 11th place. Round one saw them in 10th place with a 326, but they dropped to 11th by the end of the day. On day two, Nation Ford finish 16th with a 349 as a team, but was able to finish 13th overall due to its play on day one.
The Golf Club at Wescott Plantation is a 7,100-yard course built in 2000 with 27 holes to choose from. Each of the nine holes is a par 36 for a total of a par 72 for whatever 18 holes one chooses to play from. The course was designed by Dr. Michael Hurdzan of Hurdzan/Fry Golf Course Design.
Nation Ford was led by Grant Bridges, who finished 36th overall out of 88 golfers. Bridges shot a 242 with rounds of 81-80-81. Jackson Bridges finished 57th with a 252 shooting 79-85-88. Reed Strawhorn finished 64th shooting a 257 by shooting an 87-82-88 and David King finished off the scoring for the Falcons shooting a 258 and tying for 65th with rounds of 81-85-92. Daniel King finished tied for 75th with a 264, shooting 85-85-94 for Nation Ford.
Clover’s Andrew White, who was playing without a team and as an individual after qualifying last week, finished tied for 47th with a 247 shooting rounds of 85-81-81.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
