Fort Mill’s McIntyre signs to play basketball with Limestone

Fort Mill High basketball player Rob McIntyre has signed a letter of intent to play for Limestone College next season.
McIntyre, 17, recently graduated from Fort Mill and looked at several other schools, including Spartanburg Methodist College, USC-Upstate and Francis Marion before deciding on Limestone.
He said the one quality that attracted him to Limestone was how out-going the coaching staff there seemed during a visit.
“They were really willing to help me,” he said. “They made me know that college is like a business, an investment and the made me know how important that investment was.”
McIntyre said he plans on majoring in business management. McIntyre said he will be starting out as a shooting guard with Limestone, but eventually may be moved to point guard. He said the coaches made him no promises, but McIntyre plans to work his way into the lineup.
“The coaches said if you work hard, you are going to play,” McIntyre said. “They said they will try to work with me to get quicker and faster and to move me to the one position.”
McIntyre played just one season at Fort Mill after transferring over from Rock Hill, but made a big impression on head coach Dwayne Hartsoe by coming off the bench and hitting big shots throughout the season.
“He didn’t come to us until late,” Hartsoe said. “It takes a while for a new person to fit in because we run a systematic offense. But in the second half of the year he played well down the stretch for us.”
McIntyre scored a season-high 12 points against Nation Ford in the final regular season game helping the Jackets to win the Region title for the second consecutive year.
