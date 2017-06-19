Fort Mill Sports

June 19, 2017 4:43 PM

Fort Mill Dolphins split meets to open swim season

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

The Fort Mill Dolphins swim team split meets with Stone Creek and Providence Downs swim teams to open the season.

Fort Mill beat Stone Creek 440-407, but fell to Providence Downs 423-405. Dolphins’ swimmers winning against Stone Creek were:

Sara Letteer – girls’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle, backstroke and butterfly

Mackenzie Riga – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke

Celina Vu – girls’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle and butterfly

Carson Wolf – boys’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley

Alexander Ritz – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard breaststroke

AJ Stralow – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley

Sophia Bujoreanu – girls’ 10 and under 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard breaststroke

Sawyer Teel – boys’ six and under 25-yard freestyle

Darin Cicarelli – boys’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle

Kaitlyn Cairns – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle

Riley Engstrom – girls’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle

Luke Stralow – boys’ eight and under 25-yard backstroke

Isabella Meehan – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke

Morgan Engstrom – girls’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke

Averie Leblanc – girls’ eight and under 25-yard breaststroke

Dominic Impens – boys’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke

Maddie Holshouser – girls’ 11-12 50-yard butterfly

Those Fort Mill swimmers winning against Providence Downs were:

Sophia Bujoreanu – girls’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle, 100-meter individual medley and 25-meter butterfly

Carson Wolf – boys’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle, 100-meter individual medley and 25-meter butterfly

Alexander Ritz – boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke

George Bujoreanu – boys’ 13-14-50-meter freestyle, 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter breaststroke

Riley Engstrom – girls’ 15 and over 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter individual medley

Sara Letteer – girls’ eight and under 25-meter freestyle and backstroke

Addison Ling – boys’ six and under 25-meter freestyle

Luke Stralow – boys’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke

Aliya Ling – girls’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke

Evan Kuehn – boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke

Shane Dowling – boys’ 13-14 50-meter backstroke

Cynthia Vu – girls’ 15 and over 50-meter backstroke

Kaden Teel – boys’ 15 and over 50-meter backstroke

Averie Leblanc – girls’ eight and under 25-meter breaststroke

Sophia Tang – girls’ 9-10 25-meter breaststroke

Danielle Ramirez – girls’ 15 and over 50-meter breaststroke

AJ Stralow – boys’ 13-14 50-meter butterfly

Vialyn Castilla – girls’ 15 and over 50-meter butterfly

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

