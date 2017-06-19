Fort Mill Dolphins split meets to open swim season

The Fort Mill Dolphins swim team split meets with Stone Creek and Providence Downs swim teams to open the season.
Fort Mill beat Stone Creek 440-407, but fell to Providence Downs 423-405. Dolphins’ swimmers winning against Stone Creek were:
Sara Letteer – girls’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle, backstroke and butterfly
Mackenzie Riga – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke
Celina Vu – girls’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle and butterfly
Carson Wolf – boys’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley
Alexander Ritz – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard breaststroke
AJ Stralow – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley
Sophia Bujoreanu – girls’ 10 and under 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard breaststroke
Sawyer Teel – boys’ six and under 25-yard freestyle
Darin Cicarelli – boys’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle
Kaitlyn Cairns – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle
Riley Engstrom – girls’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle
Luke Stralow – boys’ eight and under 25-yard backstroke
Isabella Meehan – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke
Morgan Engstrom – girls’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke
Averie Leblanc – girls’ eight and under 25-yard breaststroke
Dominic Impens – boys’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke
Maddie Holshouser – girls’ 11-12 50-yard butterfly
Those Fort Mill swimmers winning against Providence Downs were:
Sophia Bujoreanu – girls’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle, 100-meter individual medley and 25-meter butterfly
Carson Wolf – boys’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle, 100-meter individual medley and 25-meter butterfly
Alexander Ritz – boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle, backstroke and breaststroke
George Bujoreanu – boys’ 13-14-50-meter freestyle, 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter breaststroke
Riley Engstrom – girls’ 15 and over 50-meter freestyle and 100-meter individual medley
Sara Letteer – girls’ eight and under 25-meter freestyle and backstroke
Addison Ling – boys’ six and under 25-meter freestyle
Luke Stralow – boys’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke
Aliya Ling – girls’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke
Evan Kuehn – boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke
Shane Dowling – boys’ 13-14 50-meter backstroke
Cynthia Vu – girls’ 15 and over 50-meter backstroke
Kaden Teel – boys’ 15 and over 50-meter backstroke
Averie Leblanc – girls’ eight and under 25-meter breaststroke
Sophia Tang – girls’ 9-10 25-meter breaststroke
Danielle Ramirez – girls’ 15 and over 50-meter breaststroke
AJ Stralow – boys’ 13-14 50-meter butterfly
Vialyn Castilla – girls’ 15 and over 50-meter butterfly
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
