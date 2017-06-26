Tega Cay wins ninth straight Metrolina title

Another summer swim season is in the books for the Tega Cay Breakers, and the results are still the same – another Metrolina Swim Championship.
Tega Cay won its ninth consecutive Metrolina swim title Saturday at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center and 10th in the past 11 years. The Breakers also won the Metrolina Invitational title and once again finished the season undefeated.
“It feels good,” said Breakers head coach Sara Weddington. “It is nice to keep things coming along. I’m proud of the kids.”
In the championship meet, Tega Cay won just two of the nine relay events, but pulled way ahead in the individual events, taking the meet 595 to 434 over second place Rock Hill Country Club. Individual winners for the Breakers in the championship meet were:
Aubrey Chandler – girls’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
Skylar Bernesser – girls’ 13-14 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard breaststroke and butterfly
Jack Blackwell – boys’ six and under 25-yard freestyle and backstroke
Kyndall Brown – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle and backstroke
Joe Orehek – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle
Olivia Corbi – girls’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke
Nate Orehek – boys’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke
Brighid Biehl – girls’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke
Matas Zilinskas – boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke
Colin Maloney – boys’ 7-8 25-yard butterfly
Josie Chandler – girls’ 9-10 25-yard butterfly
Zane Zielinski – boys’ 13-14 50-yard butterfly
The Breakers also won the Metrolina Invitational, also held Saturday with a score of 462. River Hills was second with a 394. Individual winners for Tega Cay in the Invitational were:
Thomas Gray – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and backstroke
Zachary Minnich – boys’ 11-12 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
Malorie Strohl – girls’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
Zack Hornbrook – boys’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke and breaststroke
Rachel Vinson – girls’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle
Madison Frazier – girls’ 7-8 25-yard backstroke
Charlie Duda – boys’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke
Kylea Sandidge – girls’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke
Gabriella Martinez – girls’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke
Eponine Pavlou – girls’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke
Indira Costa – girls’ 11-12 100-yard individual medley
Rachel Vinson – girls’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke
Robert Hildebrand – boys’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke
Hayden Keene – boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke
Sarah Sloan – girls’ 15-18 50-yard breaststroke
Result for River Hills for both the Championship and Invitational meet can be found online at fortmilltimes.com.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments