June 26, 2017 10:43 AM

Tega Cay wins ninth straight Metrolina title

By Mac Banks

ROCK HILL

Another summer swim season is in the books for the Tega Cay Breakers, and the results are still the same – another Metrolina Swim Championship.

Tega Cay won its ninth consecutive Metrolina swim title Saturday at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center and 10th in the past 11 years. The Breakers also won the Metrolina Invitational title and once again finished the season undefeated.

“It feels good,” said Breakers head coach Sara Weddington. “It is nice to keep things coming along. I’m proud of the kids.”

In the championship meet, Tega Cay won just two of the nine relay events, but pulled way ahead in the individual events, taking the meet 595 to 434 over second place Rock Hill Country Club. Individual winners for the Breakers in the championship meet were:

Aubrey Chandler – girls’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly

Skylar Bernesser – girls’ 13-14 100-yard individual medley, 50-yard breaststroke and butterfly

Jack Blackwell – boys’ six and under 25-yard freestyle and backstroke

Kyndall Brown – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle and backstroke

Joe Orehek – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle

Olivia Corbi – girls’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke

Nate Orehek – boys’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke

Brighid Biehl – girls’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke

Matas Zilinskas – boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke

Colin Maloney – boys’ 7-8 25-yard butterfly

Josie Chandler – girls’ 9-10 25-yard butterfly

Zane Zielinski – boys’ 13-14 50-yard butterfly

The Breakers also won the Metrolina Invitational, also held Saturday with a score of 462. River Hills was second with a 394. Individual winners for Tega Cay in the Invitational were:

Thomas Gray – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and backstroke

Zachary Minnich – boys’ 11-12 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly

Malorie Strohl – girls’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly

Zack Hornbrook – boys’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke and breaststroke

Rachel Vinson – girls’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle

Madison Frazier – girls’ 7-8 25-yard backstroke

Charlie Duda – boys’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke

Kylea Sandidge – girls’ 11-12 50-yard backstroke

Gabriella Martinez – girls’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke

Eponine Pavlou – girls’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke

Indira Costa – girls’ 11-12 100-yard individual medley

Rachel Vinson – girls’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke

Robert Hildebrand – boys’ 7-8 25-yard breaststroke

Hayden Keene – boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke

Sarah Sloan – girls’ 15-18 50-yard breaststroke

Result for River Hills for both the Championship and Invitational meet can be found online at fortmilltimes.com.

Sports Videos