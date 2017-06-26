Fort Mill Sports

June 26, 2017 5:55 PM

Baxter outpaces The Reserve in Fort Mill swimming showdown

By Mac Banks

The Baxter Barracudas outpaced The Reserve recently to take a 450-359 win over their Greater Charlotte Swim League opponent.

With the win, Baxter remains undefeated on the season. Baxter won six of 10 relay events. Individual winners for the Barracudas were:

Marin Kiser – girls’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter butterfly

Ben Fenwick – boys’ 15-18 100-meter individual medley, 50-meter breaststroke and butterfly

Reagan Michael – girls’ eight and under 25-meter freestyle and butterfly

Adam Springs – boys’ 15-18 50-meter freestyle and backstroke

Gabriel Sipe – boys’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke and butterfly

Aidan Eubanks – boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke and butterfly

Emma Michael – girls’ six and under 25-meter freestyle

Clark Hadley – boys’ six and under 25-meter freestyle

Noah Hardy – boys’ eight and under 25-meter freestyle

Reese Channell – girls’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle

Matthew Pearson – boys’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle

James Westerburg – boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle

Lila Hadley – girls’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke

Max Reichert – boys’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke

Abigail Baird – girls’ eight and under 25-meter breaststroke

Joaquin Hollen – boys’ eight and under 25-meter breaststroke

Casey Stauffer – boys’ 9-10 25-meter breaststroke

Lilly MacPherson – girls’ 11-12 50-meter breaststroke

Shelby Anderson – girls’ 15-18 50-meter butterfly

