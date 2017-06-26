Baxter outpaces The Reserve in Fort Mill swimming showdown

The Baxter Barracudas outpaced The Reserve recently to take a 450-359 win over their Greater Charlotte Swim League opponent.
With the win, Baxter remains undefeated on the season. Baxter won six of 10 relay events. Individual winners for the Barracudas were:
Marin Kiser – girls’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke, 100-meter individual medley and 50-meter butterfly
Ben Fenwick – boys’ 15-18 100-meter individual medley, 50-meter breaststroke and butterfly
Reagan Michael – girls’ eight and under 25-meter freestyle and butterfly
Adam Springs – boys’ 15-18 50-meter freestyle and backstroke
Gabriel Sipe – boys’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke and butterfly
Aidan Eubanks – boys’ 9-10 25-meter backstroke and butterfly
Emma Michael – girls’ six and under 25-meter freestyle
Clark Hadley – boys’ six and under 25-meter freestyle
Noah Hardy – boys’ eight and under 25-meter freestyle
Reese Channell – girls’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle
Matthew Pearson – boys’ 9-10 25-meter freestyle
James Westerburg – boys’ 11-12 50-meter freestyle
Lila Hadley – girls’ eight and under 25-meter backstroke
Max Reichert – boys’ 11-12 50-meter backstroke
Abigail Baird – girls’ eight and under 25-meter breaststroke
Joaquin Hollen – boys’ eight and under 25-meter breaststroke
Casey Stauffer – boys’ 9-10 25-meter breaststroke
Lilly MacPherson – girls’ 11-12 50-meter breaststroke
Shelby Anderson – girls’ 15-18 50-meter butterfly
