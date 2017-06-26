Sharks of Lake Wylie finish second at Invitational meet

The River Hills Sharks finished the 2017 summer swim season Saturday with a second place finish in the Metrolina Invitational and a fourth place finish in the Metrolina Championship.
The Clover based swim team scored 394 points in the Invitational, falling to Tega Cay, who scored 462 points. Individual winners for River Hills in the Invitational were:
Aiden Hawkins – boys’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle and butterfly
Arianna Trudeau – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and butterfly
Jonathon Vaughan – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle and butterfly
Jason Vaughan – boys’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley and butterfly
Soleil Stanford – girls’ six and under 25-yard freestyle
Cameron Touchstone – boys’ six and under 25-yard freestyle
Lelia Lopez – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle
Hunter Gray – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle
Wesley Hahn – boys’ six and under 25-yard backstroke
Sam Segars – boys’ 7-8 25-yard backstroke
Robert Ziel – boys’ 10 and under 100-yard individual medley
Colin Clayton – boys’ 13-14 50-yard breaststroke
Shelby Watson – girls’ 9-10 25-yard butterfly
River Hills scored 233 points in the Championship meet besting the Landing, who finished fifth with 174.5 points. Individual winners in the Championship meet were:
Gracie Basara – girls’ six and under 25-yard freestyle and backstroke
John Bancroft – boys’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle
Cohen Augustine – boys’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke
