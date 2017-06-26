Fort Mill Sports

Sharks of Lake Wylie finish second at Invitational meet

By Mac Banks

The River Hills Sharks finished the 2017 summer swim season Saturday with a second place finish in the Metrolina Invitational and a fourth place finish in the Metrolina Championship.

The Clover based swim team scored 394 points in the Invitational, falling to Tega Cay, who scored 462 points. Individual winners for River Hills in the Invitational were:

Aiden Hawkins – boys’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle and butterfly

Arianna Trudeau – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and butterfly

Jonathon Vaughan – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle and butterfly

Jason Vaughan – boys’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley and butterfly

Soleil Stanford – girls’ six and under 25-yard freestyle

Cameron Touchstone – boys’ six and under 25-yard freestyle

Lelia Lopez – girls’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle

Hunter Gray – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle

Wesley Hahn – boys’ six and under 25-yard backstroke

Sam Segars – boys’ 7-8 25-yard backstroke

Robert Ziel – boys’ 10 and under 100-yard individual medley

Colin Clayton – boys’ 13-14 50-yard breaststroke

Shelby Watson – girls’ 9-10 25-yard butterfly

River Hills scored 233 points in the Championship meet besting the Landing, who finished fifth with 174.5 points. Individual winners in the Championship meet were:

Gracie Basara – girls’ six and under 25-yard freestyle and backstroke

John Bancroft – boys’ 7-8 25-yard freestyle

Cohen Augustine – boys’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke

