Scott Rohrer of Lake Wylie is competing this week in the Special Olympics North America Golf Championship in Redmond, Wash.
Fort Mill Sports

June 28, 2017 3:45 PM

Lake Wylie golfer fares well in first two days of North America Golf Championship

By Michael Harrison

mharrison@fortmilltimes.com

Scott Rohrer, a champion golder out of Lake Wylie, shot 72 and a 78 over the first two days of the Special Olympics North America Golf Championship here.

Rohrer, who rules York County’s Special Olympics games and set a world record in 2015 when he fired a six under par 66 at the World Games in Los Angeles at age 25, is competing against more than 200 other athletes and Unified Partners from the United States and Canada.

A golf player since age 7, Rohrer made the pro tour last year when he played in the RBC Heritage ProAm on Hilton Head Island.

Today is the final round of the North America Golf Championship.

In addition to Rohrer South Carolina is represented by players from Whitmire, Mount Pleasant, Lexington and Beaufort.

