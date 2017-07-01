Fort Mill Dolphins set sights on All-star meet

The Fort Mill Dolphins swim team finished the regular season last Thursday with a win over Cameron Wood, 486-347.
Fort Mill now heads to the Division IV All-Star meet on July 8. Against Cameron Wood, the team won 13 of 20 relay events. Individual winners for the Dolphins were:
Sara Letteer – girls’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle, backstroke and butterfly
Carson Wolf – boys’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard breaststroke
Alexander Ritz – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
Sophia Bujoreanu – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke, 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard butterfly
Luke Stralow – boys’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle and backstroke
Mackenzie Riga – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley
AJ Stralow – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley
Morgan Engstrom – girls’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle and backstroke
Vialyn Castilla – girls’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly
Aimee Bryan – girls’ six and under 25-yard freestyle
Sawyer Teel – boys’ six and under 25-yard freestyle
Celina Vu – girls’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle
Andres Cueller – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle
Shane Dowling – boys’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke
Kaden Teel – boys’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke
Preston Heffner – boys’ eight and under 25-yard breaststroke
Sophia Tang – girls’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke
Caden Wolf – boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke
Nate Teel – boys’ 13-14 50-yard breaststroke
Macy Spilmann – girls’ 15-18 50-yard breaststroke
Samuel Pach – boys’ 13-14 50-yard butterfly
Jarod Ritenbaugh – boys’ 15-18 50-yard butterfly
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
