Andres Cuellar, a senior at Indian Land High School, swims for Fort Mill in Thursday's meet against the South Hampton Hurricanes at the Anne Springs Close Recreation Complex pool.
July 01, 2017 7:05 PM

Fort Mill Dolphins set sights on All-star meet

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

The Fort Mill Dolphins swim team finished the regular season last Thursday with a win over Cameron Wood, 486-347.

Fort Mill now heads to the Division IV All-Star meet on July 8. Against Cameron Wood, the team won 13 of 20 relay events. Individual winners for the Dolphins were:

Sara Letteer – girls’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle, backstroke and butterfly

Carson Wolf – boys’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard breaststroke

Alexander Ritz – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly

Sophia Bujoreanu – girls’ 9-10 25-yard backstroke, 100-yard individual medley and 25-yard butterfly

Luke Stralow – boys’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle and backstroke

Mackenzie Riga – girls’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley

AJ Stralow – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard individual medley

Morgan Engstrom – girls’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle and backstroke

Vialyn Castilla – girls’ 15-18 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard butterfly

Aimee Bryan – girls’ six and under 25-yard freestyle

Sawyer Teel – boys’ six and under 25-yard freestyle

Celina Vu – girls’ 9-10 25-yard freestyle

Andres Cueller – boys’ 15-18 50-yard freestyle

Shane Dowling – boys’ 13-14 50-yard backstroke

Kaden Teel – boys’ 15-18 50-yard backstroke

Preston Heffner – boys’ eight and under 25-yard breaststroke

Sophia Tang – girls’ 9-10 25-yard breaststroke

Caden Wolf – boys’ 11-12 50-yard breaststroke

Nate Teel – boys’ 13-14 50-yard breaststroke

Macy Spilmann – girls’ 15-18 50-yard breaststroke

Samuel Pach – boys’ 13-14 50-yard butterfly

Jarod Ritenbaugh – boys’ 15-18 50-yard butterfly

