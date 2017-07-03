Fort Mill finishes second in League V

It was a roller coaster of a final week for Fort Mill Post 43 to close out the regular season.
Fort Mill split four games, beating York two out of three before falling to Rock Hill in a make-up game. In their most recent game, Post 43 beat York 12-7 to end the regular season at 9-3 and in second place.
“Going into this week, our team knew what we had to do to win the league,” said head coach Tom Skula. “We had an opportunity against Rock Hill, but couldn't pull it out.”
Rock Hill won League V with an 11-1 record after outlasting Fort Mill 13-12. Post 43 rallied with six runs in the top of the ninth, but lost the game in the bottom half of the inning.
“I am very proud of how our team competed all week,” Skula said. “We didn't have all our pitching available and a lot of guys that normally don't pitch stepped up.”
Post 43 also beat York earlier in their series 5-3 in game two, but fell in game one 10-4.
Turning point
In the final game of the regular season, Fort Mill busted the game open in the bottom of the eighth inning, scoring four runs on four hits, including a three-run home run by Joey Tepper as Post 43 took a 12-5 lead over York in game three of their series.
Critical
Pitcher Logan Miller’s performance was critical in holding off York’s hitting as he went seven and a third innings, allowing just three earned runs. Having already used a bullpen full of pitching by playing their fourth game in four days, Miller’s performance saved Post 43 from having to dig around for more available arms.
“Logan gave us all he had against York,” Skula said. “He put the team on his shoulders and competed. We got two huge home runs as well from Joey and Alex (Stennett).”
Star contributions
Tepper went 3-4 in the game with four RBI and Alex Stennett went 3-5 in the game with a two-run home run and a 4 RBI as well. Justin Kerosetz also went 4-5 in a productive game at the plate.
On deck
Post 43 now enters the playoffs and most likely faces Greenwood in the first round, which begins July 5 in Fort Mill.
Box score
Fort Mill 12, York 7
York 0;1;0; 1;1;0; ;0;2;2-;7;13;1
Fort Mill 1;0;3; 2;0;2; 0;4;x-;12;15;3
Leading hitters – Fort Mill: Justin Kerosetz 4-5; Joey Tepper 3-5 home run, 4 RBI; Alex Stennett 3-5 home run, 4 RBI
Records
Fort Mill 9-3.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
