Fort Mill’s Celina Vu swims a portion of the 100-yard individual medley she won at the All-Star meet. Mac Banks

Fort Mill Sports

July 09, 2017 7:36 PM

Sharks of Fort Mill finish second at All-Star meet

By Mac Banks

ROCK HILL

The Fort Mill Sharks finished second Greater Charlotte Swim League Division IV All-Star meet to end their summer swim season.

The meet, featuring all seven teams in Division IV, was held at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center, where Providence Downs won the event with 1,479 points, some 251 points ahead of the Sharks. Fort Mill finished second ahead of Southampton by just nine points with 1,228.

Fort Mill won 10 of 48 individual events and two of 20 relay events. Relay events won by the Sharks were the girls’ eight and under 100-yard freestyle relay featuring Sophie Cline, Sara Letteer, Abigail Edmondson and Averie Leblanc. They also won the girls’ 15-18 200-yard freestyle relay featuring Morgan Engstrom, Cynthia Vu, Vialyn Castilla and Riley Engstrom.

The Sharks had multiple winners in AJ Starlow and Alexander Ritz. Individual winners for Fort Mill were:

AJ Starlow – boys’ 13-14 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke

Alexander Ritz – boys’ 11-12 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard breaststroke

Sophia Cline – girls’ eight and under 25-yard freestyle

Sara Letteer – girls’ eight and under 25-yard backstroke

Celina Vu – girls’ 10 and under 100-yard individual medley

Averie Leblanc – girls’ eight and under 25-yard breaststroke

Preston Heffner – boys’ eight and under 25-yard breaststroke

  Comments  

