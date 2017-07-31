Nation Ford high in Fort Mill looking for consistency as football season approaches

With the start of the 2017 football season right around the corner, Nation Ford head coach Michael Allen says he is looking for one thing – consistent execution.
The Falcons started practice this past week with four quarterbacks to choose from: junior Taylor Teddy, senior Mason Scott, junior Carson Carruthers and sophomore Dominic Campo.
“We got a lot of energy and the kids are working hard,” Allen said. “Somebody will rise to the occasion. We are going to give everybody an opportunity. Who progresses us the furthest is the guy we are going to go with.”
Allen said that once they start hitting and start seeing how the quarterbacks play in scrimmages things will start getting narrowed down. Nation Ford will have just two scrimmages before the season officially starts with the first coming Saturday against Fairfield-Central and possibly Audrey Kell. The second scrimmage is Aug. 9 at Mallard Creek.
One thing Allen said he is looking for in the early going in not just the quarterback battle, but as a whole for his team, players who will consistently execute.
“I feel good about the work ethic I am seeing,” he said. “But consistently executing will be the key, doing stuff together in unison.”
Whoever ends up under center will have two healthy targets to thrown to in senior Ben Tuipulotu and junior Dewuan McCullum. McCullum is coming off a breakout year in which he caught 43 passes for 723 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for three touchdowns.
Tuipulotu is coming off an ACLtear that occured in the final game of the season against Dorman in the playoffs. He is expected to be a big target for whoever is quarterbacking. He has yet to be cleared to play, but should be ready by the first game against Irmo Aug. 18, Allen aid.
“He really looks good,” Allen said. “He is starting to make some cuts.”
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments