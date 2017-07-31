Fort Mill’s Van Buskirk named Coach of the Year

Fort Mill High swim coach Cindy Van Buskirk was recently named Swim Coach of the Year by the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association.
Van Buskirk, who is entering her 10th year with the program and fifth year as head coach, was nominated by her peers.
“I was very honored to be nominated,” Van Buskirk said. “I was humbled to win and very touched.”
The award committee looked at Van Buskirk’s entire body of work, which includes the Fort Mill girls’ program finishing second in the state three of the last four seasons and third in 2013. The boys’ team finished second through sixth in those four years with Van Buskirk at the helm. Also during that time both the boys’ and girls’ squads won four consecutive Region titles.
She was also part of four consecutive Region titles for both squads as an assistant from 2009 through 2012.
“I was in consideration with other coaches that had outstanding resumes,” she said. “I was thrilled to be nominated. I didn’t expect to win.”
Van Buskirk and the Fort Mill swim team will open practice the 2017 season this week.
“I am looking forward to another successful season,” she said.
Fort Mill Athletics Director Dwayne Hartsoe had high praise for his swim coach.
“Great honor for Coach Van Buskirk and well deserving,” he said. “We are proud of her and our swim program.”
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments