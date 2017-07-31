Three quarterbacks competing for starting job at Fort Mill High

Jackets’ head football coach Ed Susi has a problem. But it’s a good one to have.
Fort Mill opened practiced last week with three quarterbacks under center in Dylan Helms, Drew Hartman and J.T. Marr. Which one of those three will be taking that first snap against Spring Valley during the opening game is still unknown. At least to the general public.
Susi may know who his starter is at this point, but he isn’t saying. Instead, he is reaping praise on all three players.
“It’s hard to name a quarterback when you don’t have live reps,” Susi said.
Susi did say that based on what they may run or need at the time on offense, it wouldn’t be unheard of to interchange all three during the season. They represent the three highest classes at the school: Hartman is a senior, while Marr is a junior and Helms is a sophomore. Each has his attributes, according to the head coach.
“Drew is the fastest one,” Susi said. “Dylan has the biggest arm and JT is a little of both.”
Hartman has the most time at the varsity level of the three quarterbacks after playing some last year. He threw for 92 yards and a touchdown on 7-of-15 passing in the five games.
Another player who will be in the offensive mix for Fort Mill will be Ryan Heriot coming out of the back field, Susi said. A senior, Heriot had four touchdowns in 10 games last year while rushing for nearly 400 yards and adding over 100 yards receiving.
“We are going to move him around and get him in different spots,” Susi said.
On the defensive end of the ball, Susi said he is pleased with the work his defense has put in over the summer and how things are progressing.
Fort Mill will begin to figure things out more this Friday as they scrimmage Rock Hill’s South Pointe. They will have another scrimmage Aug. 11 against Weddington at home before opening the season Aug. 18 at home against Spring Valley.
