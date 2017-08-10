Rymer charms crowd while while supporting Fort Mill High School golf teams

A bit lighter than he used to be and just as spry as ever, Charlie Rymer charmed a crowd of around 100 people recently while taping a show for the Golf Channel at Fort Mill Golf Club while helping raise money for the Fort Mill High golf teams at the same time.
Rymer, who was in town last year as well to help raise money for the teams, returned to the area because of the PGA Championship being played at the Quail Hollow Club in nearby Charlotte. Rymer put on a clinic for about an hour while a crew from the Golf Channel rolled tape for the Rymer’s Morning Drive TV show. After the clinic, a barbecue and auction was held to raise money for the team. The segment ran Wednesday on Morning Drive. The approximate two minute package included an interview with Fort Mill head boys coach Judd Dye.
Throughout the clinic, Rymer dropped a mix of jokes along with truth and kept the crowd on its toes.
“One thing I am passionate about is getting kids involved in golf,” he said. “When I grew up, the only time I got to play Quail Hollow is when I jumped the fence at night.”
The auction last year brought in $8,500 for both programs. This year, about $6,500 was raised, though more people attended the event.
“We were extremely pleased with it,” Dye said. “It will fund both programs with some money to spare.”
Dye said he plans on coordinating with Rymer every year regarding a fund raiser, but the challenge is keeping things fresh.
“My intention is to make it different each year,” Dye said.
Rymer, a 1986 graduate of Fort Mill High, works as an on-air talent for the Golf Channel and has spent several years playing on the PGA Tour and Nike Tour, before going into the television field. He started with ESPN in 1998 and moved on to the Golf Channel in 2008, where he currently serves as co-host for Morning Drive. Next season, he will be playing in some tournaments on the Champions Tour. The training has showed as he has dropped 40 pounds and plans to lose 15 more.
“It’s been fun,” he said. “I have been working on my game.”
In talking on the range to the crowd, Rymer told young golfers to find one golf coach they trust and stick with that person.
“Make sure you can find one person you trust,” he said. “Play the golf course you are going to play next in your mind. In your mind, you can play a round on the range.”
Rymer hit shots throughout the clinic going through his bag hitting everything from his driver to his pitching wedge.
“You got to fall in love with your short game,” he told the audience.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
