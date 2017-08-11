New Nation Ford coach already familiar with Fort Mill swim scene

Being around water is nothing new for Lori Glasco.
Nation Ford High School’s new swim coach grew up in Florida and has been swimming since she was 5-years-old. Glasco said she is excited about the opportunity to lead the Falcons.
“I am amazed by their commitment and hard work,” she said. “It is going to be fun.”
Glasco swam in college at the University of Hawaii before transferring to the University of North Carolina, where she finished her degree and swimming career.
Her family moved to the area over a decade ago and she has been helping with the Springfield Greenwave summer swim team for the past two years. When the opportunity arose for her to get back into coaching in the lead role, she jumped at it.
“I love helping swimmer progress,” she said. “I love the sport of swimming. It has done so much for me personally.”
Glasco said the reputation of swimming in the Fort Mill area speaks for itself and it is something she wanted to be a part of.
“I am excited about this season,” she said. “The swimming community is growing and I want to help them do their best.”
Glasco said her coaching philosophy is about making the most of the opportunities the kids have and making swimming a good experience for them.
“I want them to have fun,” she said. “We work hard, but we also play hard.”
Nation Ford will open the 2017 season in a three-way meet against Fort Mill and Northwestern high schools at the Anne Springs Close Greenway Recreation Complex.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
