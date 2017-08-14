Marr wins Fort Mill High quarterback competition

The Fort Mill varsity football team has their man to start the season in naming junior JT Marr as their starting quarterback.
Marr beat out Drew Hartman and Dylan Helms for the starting job and performed well last Friday in a 21-7 win over Weddington when the teams scrimmaged. Unofficially, Marr was 8-11 passing the ball, incuding a touchdown and he ran for a score. The scrimmage consisted of a regulation half and Marr was under center for three of the five series Fort Mill was on offense.
Hartman took snaps in the other two and threw just one pass in the fourth series. He took a knee in the final series for the Jackets to end the scrimmage.
Fort Mill head coach Ed Susi said Marr’s leadership worked its way to the top of the talent pool for Fort Mill giving him the edge over his peers.
“It was the way the kids rallied around him,” Susi said. “The kids know he is a leader.”
One thing Susi pointed out that wasn’t football related was how Marr helped lead the Fort Mill baseball team’s run during the playoffs last year — another example of his leadership skills.
“The kids remember that,” Susi said.
Susi said Marr quickly grasped the team’s offensive scheme, another factor that helped win him the job.
Hartman has been moved to receiver. Helms, a sophomore, will be leading the JV football team at quarterback and represents the future of Fort Mill football, Susi said.
“Dylan has the best arm of them all,” he said. “He just has to catch up.”
Fort Mill will open the season at home this Friday against Spring Valley, the first of three consecutive home games. West Florence comes to Bob Jones Stadium Aug. 25 and Lancaster on Sept. 1 before the Jackets hit the road to Orangeburg-Wilkinson Sept. 8.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
