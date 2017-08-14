And now there are two: Field narrows for Nation Ford starting quarterback job

And then there were two.
The quarterback battle between four Nation Ford football players has been whittled to two candidates as the team nears its first game of the season against Irmo.
Junior Tayler Teti, a transfer from Independence High in North Carolina, and senior Mason Scott are the two finalists for the starting job, according to Nation Ford head coach Michael Allen.
“We are trying to come up with plan A, plan B and plan C,” Allen said.
Despite the Falcons heading into the final week of the preseason with two quarterbacks, Allen said there is nothing saying that can’t stay with a two-quarterback system and work them interchangeably.
“I am not sure we can’t have a two quarterback system,” he said. “For me, the good thing is we have many options.”
Both quarterbacks are roughly 6’1” and over 190 pounds and offensive coordinator Zac Lendyak said each have his unique talents to help the offense.
“Tayler has looked better in some drills and Mason has looked better in others,” he said. “They have both embraced the challenge that was ahead of them.”
Lendyak said both potential starters knew going into the competition what would put the other one ahead.
“We got a lot of senior leadership on the line this year,” Lendyak said. “In the end, whatever puts points on the board is what we are going to do to win.”
Nation Ford opens the season Friday at Irmo and will have a tough home opener against South Pointe Aug. 25.
