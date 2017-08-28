Fort Mill opens the 2017 season with lot of love

The Fort Mill High girls’ tennis team opened the season last week with wins over South Pointe and Lancaster without yielding a team point.
The Yellow Jackets beat South Pointe 7-0 and Lancaster 6-0 to open in dominant fashion. Against South Pointe, Fort Mill dropped just two sets the entire match. Elizabeth Fitzgerald won playing No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0; as did No. 2 singles Maddie Bhend winning 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 3 singles Wallace Cortazar won 6-1, 6-0 and Jamie Petrella won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles. Amelia Hall closed out singles play winning 6-0, 6-0 as well at No. 5 singles.
In doubles action, Lucia Williams and Morgan Cortazar teamed to win 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Fitzgerald and Bhend teamed to win 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.
The match with Lancaster was closer, despite Fort Mill still not dropping an individual match. Fitzgerald won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Bhend won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Wallace Cortazar won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles in the closes match between the two teams and Petrella won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles. Hall finished off singles play winning 6-2, 6-0.
In the only doubles match, Williams teamed with Courtney Templeton to win 6-1, 6-0.
Up next for Fort Mill is a long week ahead with a rematch against both South Pointe and Lancaster as well as a match at Marvin Ridge.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
