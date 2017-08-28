Fort Mill’s Elizabeth Fitzgerald serves the ball during her match against South Pointe.
Fort Mill Sports

Fort Mill opens the 2017 season with lot of love

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

August 28, 2017 1:35 PM

FORT MILL

The Fort Mill High girls’ tennis team opened the season last week with wins over South Pointe and Lancaster without yielding a team point.

The Yellow Jackets beat South Pointe 7-0 and Lancaster 6-0 to open in dominant fashion. Against South Pointe, Fort Mill dropped just two sets the entire match. Elizabeth Fitzgerald won playing No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0; as did No. 2 singles Maddie Bhend winning 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 3 singles Wallace Cortazar won 6-1, 6-0 and Jamie Petrella won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles. Amelia Hall closed out singles play winning 6-0, 6-0 as well at No. 5 singles.

In doubles action, Lucia Williams and Morgan Cortazar teamed to win 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Fitzgerald and Bhend teamed to win 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.

The match with Lancaster was closer, despite Fort Mill still not dropping an individual match. Fitzgerald won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Bhend won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Wallace Cortazar won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles in the closes match between the two teams and Petrella won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4 singles. Hall finished off singles play winning 6-2, 6-0.

In the only doubles match, Williams teamed with Courtney Templeton to win 6-1, 6-0.

Up next for Fort Mill is a long week ahead with a rematch against both South Pointe and Lancaster as well as a match at Marvin Ridge.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

  Comments  

