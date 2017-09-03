Fort Mill golf team surges with win over rival Nation Ford

The Fort Mill girl’s golf team picked up three wins recently in two three-way matches on the road.
The Jackets beat Clover and Rock Hill at River Hill Country Club and Nation Ford and Northwestern at Springfield Golf Club to improve to 3-2 on the season.
At River Hills, Fort Mill was led by senior Lillie Smith, who shot a 46 for the Jackets in their 201-231 win over Rock Hill. Rock Hill bested Clover by three strokes in the match as well, as Clover shot a 234. Senior Amelia Majcina shot a 47 for Fort Mill and senior Ashley Babinchak shot a 51 for the Jackets in the match. Junior Elle Brown finished with a 57 to round out the scoring for Fort Mill.
Later in the week, Smith again led Fort Mill, this time at Springfield shooting a 41. Majcina shot a 43 and Babinchak shot a 51 in the match, before Brown rounded out the scoring with a 48. Fort Mill shot a 183 while Northwestern shot a 176 and Nation Ford shot a 197 on their home course. Nation Ford was led by sophomore Zoe Bowers, who shot a 44. Her score was followed with a 45 from junior Amber Bellamy and then seventh grader Eileen Zeoli shot a 52 and sophomore Natalie Broom finished with a 56.
Earlier in the week, Nation Ford tied York at Springfield when the two teams shot an identical 194. Bowers led the Falcons with a 38, while Zeoli shot a 49. Bellamy shot a 51 and senior captain Hannah Beckner finished the scoring for Nation Ford with a 56.
Nation Ford and Fort Mill will square off again this week at Fort Mill Golf Club in another three-way match with Indian Land participating as well.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments