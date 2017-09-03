Fort Mill’s Lillie Smith lines up her put on the first green at Springfield.
Fort Mill Sports

Fort Mill golf team surges with win over rival Nation Ford

By Mac Banks

September 03, 2017 6:49 PM

The Fort Mill girl’s golf team picked up three wins recently in two three-way matches on the road.

​The Jackets beat Clover and Rock Hill at River Hill Country Club and Nation Ford and Northwestern at Springfield Golf Club to improve to 3-2 on the season.

At River Hills, Fort Mill was led by senior Lillie Smith, who shot a 46 for the Jackets in their 201-231 win over Rock Hill. Rock Hill bested Clover by three strokes in the match as well, as Clover shot a 234. Senior Amelia Majcina shot a 47 for Fort Mill and senior Ashley Babinchak shot a 51 for the Jackets in the match. Junior Elle Brown finished with a 57 to round out the scoring for Fort Mill.

Later in the week, Smith again led Fort Mill, this time at Springfield shooting a 41. Majcina shot a 43 and Babinchak shot a 51 in the match, before Brown rounded out the scoring with a 48. Fort Mill shot a 183 while Northwestern shot a 176 and Nation Ford shot a 197 on their home course. Nation Ford was led by sophomore Zoe Bowers, who shot a 44. Her score was followed with a 45 from junior Amber Bellamy and then seventh grader Eileen Zeoli shot a 52 and sophomore Natalie Broom finished with a 56.

Earlier in the week, Nation Ford tied York at Springfield when the two teams shot an identical 194. Bowers led the Falcons with a 38, while Zeoli shot a 49. Bellamy shot a 51 and senior captain Hannah Beckner finished the scoring for Nation Ford with a 56.

Nation Ford and Fort Mill will square off again this week at Fort Mill Golf Club in another three-way match with Indian Land participating as well.

