QB JT Marr taking his leadership role to heart

Sometimes leadership comes along when you least expect it, and for Fort Mill High junior JT Marr that time was last spring.

First treatment that genetically modifies patients’ cells to destroy cancer approved by FDA

Fort Mill residents enjoy buzz cuts, beard trims and blow outs for a good cause

Bond set at over $80K for Rock Hill victim of 2011 mob attack, now accused of armed robbery

Descendants of slave named on Fort Mill monument want monument saved

Sometimes leadership comes along when you least expect it, and for Fort Mill High junior JT Marr that time was last spring.

By Stephanie Marks Martell

Special to to the Fort Mill Times