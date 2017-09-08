Nation Ford edged by Rock Hill but beats Clover

The Nation Ford Falcons tennis team opened the season on a good note, despite dropping its most recent match against Rock Hill.
The Falcons lost to the defending 5A state champions Rock Hill 4-3 in a match that came down to the No. 1 doubles team of Chandra Kusuma and Natalie Sawyer for Nation Ford, which fell 6-1, 6-4. Nation Ford’s No. 2 doubles team of Vanessa Cardona and Catherine White picked up the win 6-1, 6-2.
During singles competition, the Falcons got wins from No. 3 singles player Alex Cardona 6-1, 6-1 and No. 4 singles Sawyer 6-2, 6-1. Nation Ford is now 2-1 on the seasons and 1-1 in Region IV.
Earlier in the week against Clover, Nation Ford won 5-1 with No. 1 singles Kusuma winning 6-1, 6-2 to lead the way. Cardona won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and Sawyer won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 4 singles. Leah White won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5 singles and Vanessa Cardona and White again teamed up for a 7-6, 6-4 doubles win.
Nation Ford also beat Indian Land 5-1 last week with Sarah Taylor, Catherine Nixon, Alex Cardona, White, Sawyer picking up singles wins and Elizabeth Little and Vanessa Cardona picking up the lone doubles win.
Up next for Nation Ford is a match at Northwestern, before hosting Indian Land.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments