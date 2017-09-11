Fort Mill cross country nearly perfect against Northwestern, South Pointe

With the big advantage of running on their home course at the Anne Springs Close Greenway, the Fort Mill cross country team nearly ran a perfect race as both the boys’ and girls’ squads defeated Northwestern and South Pointe in a three-way meet last week.
Fort Mill’s boys did run a perfect race, actually, scoring 15 points, the lowest a team can score in the sport, taking home the top five places. Fort Mill’s Tommy Long won in 19:14.44, with Dane Dobleske right on his heels at 19:14.61 and Ethan Smith coming in at 19:14.82 as first through third place were separated by just 0.38 seconds.
Fort Mill’s Michael Marcsik finished fourth in 19:19 and Aidan McNeill finished fifth in 19:21 to round out the scoring.
The girls’ race was nearly perfect for the Yellow Jackets, who scored 16 points and took five of the top six spots. The Jackets were led by Abby Dawson, who ran a 22:26. Sydney George came in second in 22:48 Molly Passmore was third for Fort Mill in 23:42. The Jackets’ Mia Zimmerman was fourth in 24:14, before Northwestern’s Carmyn Guest broke up the perfect score by finishing fifth. Fort Mill’s Mary Drolet finished sixth to round out the scoring for Fort Mill after coming in at 24:50.
Fort Mill will travel to Clover to face off against the Blue Eagles and will end the week at the Lake Murray Invitational held in Chapin. They won’t race again on the Greenway until Sept. 19 against Rock Hill and then Oct. 3 against Nation Ford, according to their schedule.
