Falcons’ girls beat rivals Fort Mill, Clover in three-way match

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

September 18, 2017 5:48 PM

The Nation Ford High Falcons golf team beat both Fort Mill and Clover in a three-way match at Springfield Golf Club last week.

Led by Zoe Bowers, who shot a 37, Nation Ford tallied a 197 as a team, edging Fort Mill by six strokes. Clover also shot a 223 as a team, finishing third. Clover’s Alyssa Campbell shot an even par 36 and was medalist for the match. Fort Mill was led by Lillie Smith who shot a 44.

Nation Ford’s Eileen Zeoli followed Bowers score with a 51 and Amber Bellamy shot a 54 for the Falcons as well. Hannah Beckner finished out the scoring for the Falcons with a 55.

Following Smith’s 44 for Fort Mill was a 47 from Amelia Majcina and a 54 from Ellie Brown. Ashley Babinchak finished her round with a 58 for the Jackets. Clover had two rounds of 60 from Ginger Pitts and Mallory Dover, while Taylor Osborne finished her round with a 67 for the Blue Eagles.

Fort Mill’s schedule this week includes a match against Clover Sept. 19 at River Hill County Club in Lake Wylie before participating in the Trojan Invitational at Waterford Golf Club Sept. 22. Nation Ford will also be playing in the three-way match at River Hills and in the Trojan Invitational.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

