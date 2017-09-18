Nation Ford starts region schedule off on right foot

The Nation Ford Falcons volleyball team started Region IV play on the right foot by picking up two wins last week.
Nation Ford beat both Clover and beat Rock Hill 3-1 in critical matchs. The Falcons are now 13-4 on the season.
The Falcons dropped the first set to Rock Hill 23-25, but came back to win three straight 25-19, 25-21 and 25-20.
“We have been working on our mental toughness,” said Falcons’ head coach Carrie Christian. “It really shows late in matches. That is what I am proud about.”
In the first set, Nation Ford held the pace early on but Rock Hill eventually tied things at 14 all. Rock Hill would then take the lead at 17-15, but the Falcons battled back to tie the set at 22. Rock Hill then took three of the next four points to get the win.
The second set was all Nation Ford as the Falcons jumped out to a 4-1 lead and held pace throughout going up 17-10. While Rock Hill did force them into a time out scoring six of the next 10 points, the Falcons never relinquished the lead in the set from that point on.
Nation Ford also controlled the third set, leading from an early point and forcing Rock Hill to take two time outs in the set.
The fourth set was more of a back-and-fourth battle between the two as Nation Ford got the early lead, but Rock Hill took a 11-7 lead before a Falcons’ time out. After the time out, Nation Ford rattled off nine straight points to get a 16-13 lead and force the Bearcats into a situation where they needed to take a time out to regroup. However, they couldn’t and Nation Ford would go on to win the set to close out the match.
Against Clover, Nation Ford won the opening set 25-11, but dropped the second set 21-25 before closing the match out winning the third set 25-16 and the fourth 26-24. Sophie Fischer had 18 kills in the Clover match and Emily Lammers and Ava Philbeck both had 12 digs.
Nation Ford now travels to Northwestern and host Covenant Day this week before playing in the Serve for the Cure tournament at Charlotte Latin Saturday.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
