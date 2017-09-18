Fort Mill wins again, stays undefeated in region volleyball matches

The Fort Mill Jackets volleyball team remains undefeated in the region after picking up two critical wins last week.
Fort Mill beat both Northwestern and Clover 3-1 to improve their record to 13-1-1 on the season. The Jackets also beat Northwestern 25-22, 18-25, 25-13, 25-20. After an early rally in the first set against Northwestern, they tied the set at 7-7 before taking a 9-8 lead and go on a 7-2 run to pull away 14-9. Northwestern came back to tie the match at 19, but Fort Mill won six of the next nine points to get the win.
The second set went just the opposite way for the Jackets. After an early lead, Northwestern was the ones rallying to tie the match at 9-9 before pulling away at 20-14 and forcing a Fort Mill time out. Northwestern picked up the win coming out of the time out to even the match at one set apiece.
“Overall, for our team to be so young, we are still looking for some consistency,” said Fort Mill head coach Gina Farley. “We got a little flat in the second set.”
Fort Mill and Northwestern traded points to open the third set, but the Jackets took a 7-4 lead and didn’t look back forcing two time outs on the Trojans in the third set. Fort Mill went up 18-7 and then 21-11 before closing the set out to take a 2-1 lead.
The fourth set was similar as Fort Mill led out of the gate going up 13-5. Northwestern crept back in to make it close at 22-17 forcing the Jackets to regroup with a time out, but they would hold on for the win to close things out.
Fort Mill was led by Julianna Crane with 16 kills, Victoria Scurlock with 19 digs and Brook Farley with 38 assists and seven aces.
Against Clover, Fort Mill dropped the first set 17-25, but rallied to win 25-15, 27-25 and 25-20 to take the match 3-1. Scurlock had 14 digs, Farley had 24 assist and four aces and Grayson Smith had seven kills in the win.
Fort Mill now plays River Bluff and Rock Hill at home this week before heading to the Hub City Classic in Spartanburg for a tournament.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments