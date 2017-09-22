Jackets complete home schedule by running past Rock Hill

The Fort Mill cross country team remained undefeated at the home course on the Anne Springs Close Greenway by beating the Rock Hill Bearcats.
The boys’ team won 24-40 over the visiting Bearcats, while the girls’ won 22-36. Fort Mill’s Abby Dawson won the girls’ race with a time of 21:03. She was followed by Sydney George at 21:18, before Rock Hill took the third and fourth place spots.
Molly Passmore finished fifth for Fort Mill in 23:43 and Regan Hodge finished sixth in 24:17 for the Jackets. Rounding out the scoring for Fort Mill was Mary Drolet, who finished eighth in 24:38.
In the boys’ race, Rock Hill’s Johnathan White won as an individual, but Fort Mill was able to take the race altogether. Ethan Smith came in second at 18:33, just four seconds behind White. Michael Marcsik was fourth overall in 18:49. Dane Dobleske was fifth overall in 19:04, with Aiden McNeill right behind him in sixth at 19:05. Tommy Long finished the scoring for Fort Mill finishing seventh in 19:24.
The meet was technically the last home meet for Fort Mill this season, despite a scheduled race against Nation Ford on the Greenway Oct. 3. That is also the home course for the Falcons.
The month of October holds a lot of big races for the Jackets as they are scheduled to participate in the Wendy’s Invitational Oct. 7 in Charlotte and then the York County Championship Oct. 12 and Region Championship Oct. 20, both at Northwestern.
They will finish off October at the state qualifying race in Columbia at the Clemson Sandhills Research Park Oct. 28 in hopes of qualifying for the state championship at the same venue the next week Nov. 4.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
