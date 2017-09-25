Falcons receiver adjusting to different roles

If there is one thing that Nation Ford receiver Dewuan McCullum is used to doing, it is adjusting on the fly.
“He is a complete athlete,” said Falcons’ head coach Michael Allen. “He is willing to do what we ask him to do. He is an all in type of kid.”
McCullum is so much of an athlete, Allen trusted him to take snaps behind center in the early going of the season. Whether it is running routes or directing the offense, McCullum has his share of different experiences this year. The 17-year-old junior started the season as a receiver for Nation Ford, but was then switched to quarterback in a couple games as the Falcons looked to jump start their offense.
McCullum is quick to say he will play wherever the team needs him.
“I have had to play a couple different positions,” he said. “At first I didn’t want to play quarterback because that wasn’t my (usual) position, but we got to do whatever we got to do to win. I just stepped up and played it and tried to do the best I could do.”
As a sophomore last season, McCullum had 43 catches for 723 yards and three touchdowns, so it would make sense that he would rather be running routes than taking snaps, now that he is one of the main targets for whomever is under center for the Falcons.
He also scored three touchdowns rushing the ball in 2016.
“After the first game I played at quarterback I ran more than I threw it,” he said. “So I kind of got comfortable playing quarterback. Against York, I started throwing it more than I ran it.”
McCullum said he feels more comfortable lining up in the slot and works on technique whenever he can.
“I do a lot of route running in the off season,” he said. “One on one is a big help getting off the defender during games.”
Allen said that no matter where McCullum is placed on the field, other teams need to know his whereabouts because he is dangerous when Nation Ford has the ball.
“He is a leader and an offensive weapon,” Allen said. “He has a very strong work ethic.”
McCullum started playing football when he was young and took after his brothers, among who he is the youngest of three.
“All my brothers took up football and I just followed them,” he said. “I had to fit in with the crowd.”
In the York game, McCullum got banked up and left the game with a high ankle sprain he has been dealing with since. He missed the Lancaster game, the Falcons’ first win of the season, and this past Friday’s game at Indian Land. He said he will be back in time for Region IV play to start when Nation Ford hosts Clover this Friday.
“I rather comeback when I am 100 percent,” he said. “With our team we are a second half team. I think we can start winning when it matters and conference games matter. I think we will do better executing then.”
McCullum said he feels like Nation Ford has the quarterback situation figured out now, but said he is willing to do whatever is asked of him.
“I still may play quarterback depending on what spread we run,” he said. “I will do whatever they need me to do.”
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Comments