Fort Mill tennis team shuts out Nation Ford

The Fort Mill tennis team blanked rivals Nation Ford, shutting them out 6-0 in their first meeting of the season.
That pushed the Jackets’ record to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in Region IV play. Leading the way for Fort Mill was No. 1 singles Elizabeth Fitzgerald, who won 6-2, 6-3 over the Falcons’ Chandra Kusuma.
No. 2 singles for the Jackets, Maddie Bhend, won 6-3, 6-4 over Nation Ford’s Alex Cardona and Fort Mill’s Wallace Cortazar won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3 singles over Nation Ford’s Sarah Taylor.
In the No. 4 spot, the Jackets’ Jamie Petrella won 6-1, 6-3 over the Falcons’ Natalie Sawyer and at No. 5 singles for Fort Mill, Amelia Hall won 6-1, 6-2 over the Falcons’ Catherine Nixon.
The only doubles match saw Fort Mill’s Courtney Templeton and Lucia Williams get the win 6-2, 6-1 over Leah White and Vanessa Cardona.
Fort Mill has one more rotation though its region schedule and will again have to face strong challenges in Rock Hill. The Jackets will also have to host Nation Ford at home to close out the regular season in a match scheduled for Oct. 5.
Up next for Fort Mill is a road match against Northwestern and for Nation Ford, the Falcons will play at Clover and at Rock Hill.
