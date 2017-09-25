Fort Mill’s Maddie Bhend serves on the way to a win over Nation Ford at No. 2 singles.
Fort Mill’s Maddie Bhend serves on the way to a win over Nation Ford at No. 2 singles. Mac Banks
Fort Mill’s Maddie Bhend serves on the way to a win over Nation Ford at No. 2 singles. Mac Banks

Fort Mill Sports

Fort Mill tennis team shuts out Nation Ford

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

September 25, 2017 5:19 PM

The Fort Mill tennis team blanked rivals Nation Ford, shutting them out 6-0 in their first meeting of the season.

That pushed the Jackets’ record to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in Region IV play. Leading the way for Fort Mill was No. 1 singles Elizabeth Fitzgerald, who won 6-2, 6-3 over the Falcons’ Chandra Kusuma.

No. 2 singles for the Jackets, Maddie Bhend, won 6-3, 6-4 over Nation Ford’s Alex Cardona and Fort Mill’s Wallace Cortazar won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3 singles over Nation Ford’s Sarah Taylor.

In the No. 4 spot, the Jackets’ Jamie Petrella won 6-1, 6-3 over the Falcons’ Natalie Sawyer and at No. 5 singles for Fort Mill, Amelia Hall won 6-1, 6-2 over the Falcons’ Catherine Nixon.

The only doubles match saw Fort Mill’s Courtney Templeton and Lucia Williams get the win 6-2, 6-1 over Leah White and Vanessa Cardona.

Fort Mill has one more rotation though its region schedule and will again have to face strong challenges in Rock Hill. The Jackets will also have to host Nation Ford at home to close out the regular season in a match scheduled for Oct. 5.

Up next for Fort Mill is a road match against Northwestern and for Nation Ford, the Falcons will play at Clover and at Rock Hill.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Nation Ford's Dewuan McCullum serves dual roles

Nation Ford's Dewuan McCullum serves dual roles 3:02

Nation Ford's Dewuan McCullum serves dual roles

Former South Pointe Stallion emerging in Nation Ford High backfield 1:42

Former South Pointe Stallion emerging in Nation Ford High backfield

Fort Mill QB J.T. Marr grows into leadership role 2:23

Fort Mill QB J.T. Marr grows into leadership role

View More Video