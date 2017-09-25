Nation Ford’s Ryan Williams won two events for the Falcons in their meet against Rock Hill.
Nation Ford’s Ryan Williams won two events for the Falcons in their meet against Rock Hill. Mac Banks

Nation Ford is a tidal wave against Rock Hill

By Mac Banks

September 25, 2017 5:22 PM

FORT MILL

The Nation Ford Falcons swim team breezed through the water to pick up a 248-61 win over Rock Hill.

The Falcons’ girls’ team won 126-30 and the boys’ team won 122-31 in their most recent meet at the Anne Springs Close Greenway Recreation Complex. Nation Ford has one more meet in a head-to-head encounter with rivals Fort Mill, before the Region IV meet Oct. 7 at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center.

Nation Ford won all six relay events against Rock Hill. Individual winners against Rock Hill were:

Tanner Debus – boys’ 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle

Emily Lehman – boys’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke

James Martin – boys’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly

Ryan Williams – boys’ 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke

Emily Madsen – girls’ 200-yard freestyle

Isaiah Fitzgerald – boys’ 50-yard freestyle

Shelby Anderson – girls’ 100-yard butterfly

Kate Pilley – girls’ 500-yard freestyle

Apryl Beck – girls’ 100-yard breaststroke

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net

