Nation Ford is a tidal wave against Rock Hill

The Nation Ford Falcons swim team breezed through the water to pick up a 248-61 win over Rock Hill.
The Falcons’ girls’ team won 126-30 and the boys’ team won 122-31 in their most recent meet at the Anne Springs Close Greenway Recreation Complex. Nation Ford has one more meet in a head-to-head encounter with rivals Fort Mill, before the Region IV meet Oct. 7 at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center.
Nation Ford won all six relay events against Rock Hill. Individual winners against Rock Hill were:
Tanner Debus – boys’ 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle
Emily Lehman – boys’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke
James Martin – boys’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard butterfly
Ryan Williams – boys’ 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke
Emily Madsen – girls’ 200-yard freestyle
Isaiah Fitzgerald – boys’ 50-yard freestyle
Shelby Anderson – girls’ 100-yard butterfly
Kate Pilley – girls’ 500-yard freestyle
Apryl Beck – girls’ 100-yard breaststroke
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
