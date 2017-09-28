Nation Ford girls win two while boys come in 2nd

In their first home meet of the season, the Nation Ford Falcons girls’ cross country team beat South Pointe and Northwestern, while the boys finished second to Northwestern.
While the boys’ and girls’ races were both won by a Nation Ford runner, the Nation Ford’s girls dominated. The Falcons scored 24 points with Northwestern finished second with 42 points and South Pointe finished with 76 points. The girls’ race was won by Nation Ford’s Katie Pou in 19:44, some 3:57 ahead of second place finisher and teammate Claire Mattes, who finished in 23:41.
Northwestern had runners finish third through fifth. Nation Ford’s third finisher was Cate Tedford, who came in sixth overall in 24:35. She was followed by Hunter Mattes at 24:52 in seventh place and then Addy Rogers a second later in eighth at 24:53.
In the boys’ race, Thomas Windell won the race for the Falcons in a time of 18:42. The Falcons scored 43 points, second to Northwestern’s 28 points. South Pointe had 61 points. The second finisher for Nation Ford was Anthony Frattaroli, who finished sixth overall in 19:21. The Falcons’ Gage Arbon finished eighth in 19:33 and Ben Carlson finished 12th in 20:16. Rounding out the scoring for Nation Ford was Will Macaulay, who finished 17th in 21:05.
The Falcons have several big meets coming up, including the Wendy’s Invitational Oct. 7 and the York County Meet at Northwestern Oct. 12.
