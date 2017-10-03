Heart and hustle propels undersized Fort Mill running back

For Fort Mill senior Jackson Randall, being overlooked is nothing new.
Randall, 18, said he is used to being second guessed because of his height.
“I’m 5’6” on a good day,” he jokes. “When my hair is sticking up, I am about 5’6”.”
Not only is Randall not the tallest player on the Fort Mill football team, but he also weighs about 145 pounds, making him one of the overall smallest on the roster. However, Randall says football is about more than height and weight and he has two things that set him apart from others.
“Heart and hustle,” he said.
“I come out with a good mentality. You can’t be scared. I have never been scared. Nothing bothers me.”
Football has been a part of Randall’s life since he was a kid.
“I love the game,” he said. “I love the intensity. I love the bond. It is a big family. The intensity out here is insane. Friday nights are crazy. It is a wonderful experience and I am thankful for it.”
Fort Mill head coach Ed Susi said Randall keeps the mood light and fun on the team.
“Everyone likes him,” Susi said. “He is a great kid to be around.”
Randall plays running back and on special teams for Fort Mill so he knows he is a target when he gets the ball. Randall uses his speed and allusiveness to find and scoot through holes created by his offensive line. Randall rushed for 136 yards on 30 carries with three touchdowns heading into last Friday’s game against Northwestern and has caught a pass for a touchdow this season as well.
But Randall isn’t satisfied with how he is doing thus far.
“I think I can do better,” he said.
Susi, who said Randall’s work ethic has made him stand out, said the team counts on him to help relieve the carries from other backs like Ryan Heriot, so all the backs can keep their legs fresh as possible.
“Jackson has had to put in a lot of work,” he said. “He is quick. We try to sneak him out on routes as well. He and Ryan are a good mix,” Susi said.
Being the size that he is, Randall knows people often overlook him, which he said he uses as motivation.
“I think about that every night,” he said. “I wonder when people are going to stop sleeping on me. I just keep going and keep pushing, by playing hard.”
Randall is hard to see when looking over the center as he is tucked in behind quarterback JT Marr right before he bursts into the open field.
Because of his size, Randall admits he isn’t getting any looks when it comes to playing college football, but has his sights on playing another sport in college.
“I was planning on playing baseball,” he said. “I was hoping to go to junior college first, just because of the school and smaller classrooms. I am going to a couple prospect camps for baseball, so I will see what happens.”
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
Jackets fall to .500
The Northwestern Trojans used a third-quarter surge to pull away from the Fort Mill Yellow Jackets 37-20 Friday at District Three Stadium.
Fort Mill (3-3, 0-1 in Region 4-5A) was coming off its bye week. This week, the Jackets host Clover.
