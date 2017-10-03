Defending region champ Campbell leading Blue Eagles

Sports can be an escape for many athletes, and Clover High senior Alyssa Campbell is no different. However, for Campbell, it’s not what she was escaping from, but escaping to.
When Campbell, 17, was in middle school, she used to get upset at her dad for skipping out on work to go play golf. She thought if he could do that, why couldn’t she skip out on school to play as well?
“I got jealous,” she said. “I wanted to get out of school. So I took up golf.”
Since she started playing in middle school, Campbell said she has gotten out of school a lot to play golf, but it was only to play as part of the high school schedule. Campbell has been playing high school golf since she was in the seventh grade, when students could start playing high school level sports. She averages shooting a 74 on an 18-hole course and has been working on her game since she started playing at age 7.
“I really like driving the ball,” she said. “I really like hitting it as hard as I can.”
Campbell last year won the individual Region title by representing Clover as it lone golfer in the girls’ region championship. This year’s she is a frontrunner to repeat as region champion.
Like any sport, one of the biggest challenges is the mental aspect. Campbell said her approach is one of taking a bad shot in stride.
“The biggest challenge for me in the actual playing of the game is the short game, my chipping and putting,” she said. “But I don’t think anyone has ever overcome the mental part of it. It is a continuous challenge. I just try to move on to the next hole and forget about the one behind me. I just tell myself to keep moving forward.”
Campbell is used to playing golf as an individual and representing herself and Clover. She had been the lone golfer for the school some years, but this year the Blue Eagles are fielding one.
Campbell said she is used to the high level of competition by playing tournaments across South Carolina throughout the year. She is ranked 14th in the state and finished sixth in the 5A state championship last year after finishing as runner-up in the Upper State championship. In a way, she said it makes it easier to play at the high school level after competing in tournaments against 180 other players throughout the year.
“I am always playing,” he said. “I am always doing something.”
After playing on numerous courses around the state, Campbell said her favorite course is her home course at River Hills Country Club. She said she also really enjoys playing at Fort Mill Golf Club as well.
“It has nice greens and fairways and has a good layout,” she said of Fort Mill.
Campbell said she feels good heading into the region tournament, but knows it will be a challenge. The 18-hole region tournament will be Oct. 9 at Waterford Golf Club.
“Some of the girls I beat last year have progressed,” she said. “I am going to have to have a good day. I have always played there really well.”
The top four teams in the tournament will make it to the Upper State tournament. Campbell feels confident she will make it, but wants her Blue Eagles to make it with her by finishing in the top four. Being an upperclassman, Campbell said she feels the role of big sister to her teammates.
“If I get a bad attitude on the course, it will push off on them,” she said. “If I keep a good attitude than that will push off on them too. Mostly I try to be a good influence. If I get upset I just walk to the next hole and go on with my day.”
Campbell has verbally committed to Coker College to play golf for them next year. She plans on majoring in sports management.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
