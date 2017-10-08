Fort Mill High defends Region championships

For the ninth consecutive year, the Fort Mill boys’ and girls’ swim teams are Region champions.
The Jackets finished the regular season undefeated again, winning their ninth straight region title, as Fort Mill sets it sites on the state championship meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at the USC-Notarium in Columbia.
Fort Mill tallied 659 points to best second place finisher Nation Ford, which had 410 points. Clover finished third overall with 257 points. Fort Mill’s boys had 336 points and the girls had 323 points in the win. The Falcons’ boys had 214 points and the girls’ team had 196 points. Clover boys had 100 points and the Blue Eagles girls’ team had 157 points.
The Jackets will be taking at least 22 swimmers to Columbia with 10 representing the girls’ team and 12 representing the boys’ team. Four more boys and four more girl swimmers may get in due to their consideration times as well for the Jackets. Nation Ford will be taking 10 girls and 10 boys to the state meet.
Fort Mill won five of the six relay events, with Nation Ford winning the only other one in the boys’ 200-yard free relay. Individual winners for Fort Mill at the Region IV meet were:
Owen Corkery – boys’ 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke
Erynn Black – girls’ 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke
Audrey Chandler – girls’ 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle
Ben Fenwick – boys’ 100-yard butterfly
Sara Greene – girls’ 100-yard breaststroke
Andrew Lockhart – boys’ 100-yard breaststroke
Individual winners for Nation Ford were:
Ryan Williams – boys’ 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle
Isaiah Fitzgerald – boys’ 100-yard freestyle
Smiley Lavery – girls’ 500-yard freestyle
Audrey Hines won the girls’ 200-yard freestyle and Anna Ashley won the girls’ 100-yard butterfly for Clover in the meet as the Blue Eagles lone winners.
Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM
