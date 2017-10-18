Fort Mill’s newest middle school sweeps volleyball titles in new sports league

Fort Mill’s newest school just scored some first edition bling for the Knighthawk’s new trophy case. Pleasant Knoll’s seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams swept the new Fort Mill Athletic Conference championship games Monday night at Fort Mill Middle School.
The Knighthawks’ eighth graders defeated the Springfield Middle School Mustangs 25-22 and 25-20 in two hard-fought sets. Gianna Cespedes led the Knighthawks in kills, and Reagan Swain led in assists. Rene Hillhouse and Erika Perry racked up the most serving points for Pleasant Knoll.
“It’s so exciting for our first year. I’m very proud of these girls,” said Tamara Swain, Pleasant Knoll Middle School’s eighth grade head coach.
“This year Pleasant Knoll Middle School was new. We had three schools that merged to become Pleasant Knoll, and we played tonight against Springfield for eighth grade. A lot of our former teammates and friends are on that team, and we love playing against them. They’re great competitors and we’re so glad that it was an exciting game.”
Pleasant Knoll’s seventh grade team gave up its first set to the Gold Hill Bulldogs 19-25 but rallied to win the second 25-22 and the third 15-7. The seventh grade Knighthawks were undefeated in regular season play in the new Fort Mill Athletic Conference, which includes Banks Trail, Fort Mill, Gold Hill, Indian Land, Pleasant Knoll and Springfield Middle Schools.
“They lost the first set, but they won and they fought hard and they played like a team, and that’s all I could expect, said Pleasant Knoll seventh grade head coach Allison Lawrence.
“We’re a new school and they won all their games that they had, so I’m very proud of them.”
“I’m glad that we came back. We fought for it,” said Pleasant Knoll seventh grader Kennedy Martin. “We fought back. We wanted that ball. We wanted it way more than they did, and we got it.”
