Fort Mill’s newest middle school sweeps volleyball titles in new sports league

More Videos 1:12 FBI underage sex trafficking crackdown leads to recovery of 84 minors Pause 1:46 'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:53 Ex-boyfriend denied bond in stabbing death of Rock Hill mom 2:00 Watch: The Herald’s high school football plays of the week (Oct. 13) 1:38 Driver, 19, pleads guilty in York County wreck that left two dead, a third injured 1:19 10 TDs doesn’t hurt, but how else is Jamario Holley helping Northwestern Trojans football? 1:55 Are you as smart as a teenager? 0:40 Louisiana oil rig explosion injures at least seven 0:47 Congress passed the Real ID law, but what does this mean for South Carolina? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships The brand new Pleasant Knoll Middle School's seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams swept the new Fort Mill Athletic Conference volleyball championship matches. The brand new Pleasant Knoll Middle School's seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams swept the new Fort Mill Athletic Conference volleyball championship matches. By Stephanie Marks Martell Special to the Fort Mill Times

The brand new Pleasant Knoll Middle School's seventh and eighth grade volleyball teams swept the new Fort Mill Athletic Conference volleyball championship matches. By Stephanie Marks Martell Special to the Fort Mill Times