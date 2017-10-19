Both Fort Mill and Nation Ford advance to second round tennis playoff matches

Both the Fort Mill and Nation Ford girls’ tennis teams won first round matches in the 5A playoffs.
Region IV champion Fort Mill defeated Greenwood 5-2 to advance to the second round, where they will host Boiling Springs. The Jackets were led by No. 2 singles player Maddie Bhend, who won 7-6, 0-6, 10-7 in a third set tiebreaker. The rest of Fort Mill’s singles wins came in straight sets.
Fort Mill’s No. 3 singles Wallace Cortazar won 6-2, 6-0 and No. 4 Amelia Hall won 6-0, 6-0. Jamie Petrella won at No. 5 singles for Fort Mill at 6-0, 6-2. The Jackets also won in No. 2 doubles 8-4 with Courtney Templeton and Lucia Williams getting the win.
Nation Ford handled Hillcrest in its first round match-up 5-1 at home. Winning for the Falcons were No. 1 singles Chandra Kusuma 6-3, 6-4 and No. 3 singles Sarah Taylor 6-3, 6-0 to lead the way. Nation Ford finished the match getting with more wins as No. 4 singles Natalie Sawyer won 6-2, 6-1 and No. 5 singles Leah White won 6-1, 6-1 as well. Catherine Nixon and Vanessa Cardona also won at No. 2 doubles 8-0.
Nation Ford will hit the road for Spartanburg in the second round.
