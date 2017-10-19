Wallace Cortazar, who plays at No. 3 singles for Fort Mill, won her match as the Jackets earned a first-round playoff victory over Greenwood.
Wallace Cortazar, who plays at No. 3 singles for Fort Mill, won her match as the Jackets earned a first-round playoff victory over Greenwood. Mac Banks
Both Fort Mill and Nation Ford advance to second round tennis playoff matches

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

October 19, 2017 7:57 PM

Both the Fort Mill and Nation Ford girls’ tennis teams won first round matches in the 5A playoffs.

Region IV champion Fort Mill defeated Greenwood 5-2 to advance to the second round, where they will host Boiling Springs. The Jackets were led by No. 2 singles player Maddie Bhend, who won 7-6, 0-6, 10-7 in a third set tiebreaker. The rest of Fort Mill’s singles wins came in straight sets.

Fort Mill’s No. 3 singles Wallace Cortazar won 6-2, 6-0 and No. 4 Amelia Hall won 6-0, 6-0. Jamie Petrella won at No. 5 singles for Fort Mill at 6-0, 6-2. The Jackets also won in No. 2 doubles 8-4 with Courtney Templeton and Lucia Williams getting the win.

Nation Ford handled Hillcrest in its first round match-up 5-1 at home. Winning for the Falcons were No. 1 singles Chandra Kusuma 6-3, 6-4 and No. 3 singles Sarah Taylor 6-3, 6-0 to lead the way. Nation Ford finished the match getting with more wins as No. 4 singles Natalie Sawyer won 6-2, 6-1 and No. 5 singles Leah White won 6-1, 6-1 as well. Catherine Nixon and Vanessa Cardona also won at No. 2 doubles 8-0.

Nation Ford will hit the road for Spartanburg in the second round.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

