Fort Mill 12th best team at S.C. tournament while Clover’s Campbell is 6th overall

After finishing 16th last year in the 5A state golf tournament, the Fort Mill girls’ golf team improved four spots and finished this year’s tournament in 12th place.
Fort Mill shot an 801 as a team in the two-day, 36-hole tournament at the Country Club of Lexington. Fort Mill shot rounds of 399 on day one and 402 on the second day as Lexington High won the event with a 606 on its home course by some 49 strokes over second place Boiling Springs.
“It was a hard course,” said Fort Mill head coach Bryan Zulka. “We didn’t play as well as we could have. It was a little longer than we were use too.”
The par 72 course played 5,306 yards and saw only one golfer, Spartanburg’s Elle Johnson, shoot under par as she went on to win the tournament as an individual. Clover’s Alyssa Campbell and Nation Ford’s Zoe Bowers also played the course as individuals. Campbell shot a 152 (78-74) to finish eight over par and tied for sixth place. Bowers shot a 165 (83-82) to finish 21 over and tied for 17th place.
Just a sophomore, Bowers did well improving from last year’s score of 184 (94-90) in the state tournament.
“She is only going to continue to get better,” said Nation Ford head coach Jaybe Shackleford.
Fort Mill was led by senior Lillie Smith, who shot a 171 (88-83). Amelia Majcina shot a 185 (90-95) and Ashley Babinchak shot a 222 (113-109) as the seniors played their last round of golf for the Jackets. Elle Brown rounded out the scoring for Fort Mill with a 230 (108-122) and Allie Barnes shot a 235 (120-115) as the Jackets used her second day score to give them a 402.
