Banks Trail wins first Fort Mill Athletic Conference title

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title Banks Trail Middle School 8th grade defeats Fort Mill Middle to win Fort Mill Athletic Conference football title. Its the first year of play in the new league, which include Indian Land. Banks Trail Middle School 8th grade defeats Fort Mill Middle to win Fort Mill Athletic Conference football title. Its the first year of play in the new league, which include Indian Land. By Stephanie Marks Martell Special to the Fort Mill Times

