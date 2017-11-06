Sawyer leads Indian Land girls to 4th at S.C. cross country meet; Boys finish 16th

The Indian Land High School girls’ cross country team came in fourth overall in the S.C. High School League State Championship meet at the Clemson Sandhills Research Center Saturday.
Leading the Warriors was sophomore Hannah Sawyer, who was runner up in the girls AAA race with a time of 19:49.
Waccamaw won the state title with 64 points. May River was runner-up with 114 and Bluffton came in third with 129. Indian Land, which also came in second in 2015, when competing in AA, tied its best showing at the state meet.
Sawyer, who also made the All-State team, posted the best finish for an Indian Land female cross country runner in school history. Kaitlyn Rodman placed 21st for the Warriors with a time of 21:41. Lauren Sizemore placed 27th in 21:53, Baileigh Sizemore came in at 36th with a time of 22:23, Adriana Wilson was 55th in 23:10. Rounding out the squad’s performance, Mattie-Baile Tripp ran a 24:32 and Sara Valle 24:41.
Indian Land’s boys placed 16th out of twenty teams in the AAA race.
Leading the way was sophomore Walker Reeves, who placed 50th overall with a time of 18:29. Maddox Yegge placed 56th with a time of 18:37. Connor Leyland was 64th in 18:54. The rest of the squad’s times were: Juan Alejandro, 20:02; Noah Kiger, 20:55; Kelton Bloxham, 20:56; and Jared Diemer 21:23.
