Two new coaches coming to Nation Ford

The Nation Ford Falcons will have two new head coaches roaming the sidelines come spring.
John Tauzin and Aaron Weldon will be coaching boys’ lacrosse and girls’ soccer, respectively.
Tauzin is being brought up from his coaching the JV lacrosse team. He said he is looking forward to his new role with the varsity.
“We had a great off season and we got an exciting group coming back,” he said. “I am looking forward to it.”
Tauzin has been playing or coaching lacrosse for most of his life and played college lacrosse at the club level at Virginia Tech. He has coached club lacrosse in South Charlotte and has been the JV coach at Nation Ford for the past several years.
Part of his job at the JV level was to develop talent for the varsity level. He will get to see firsthand how the transition has paid off. Tauzin said he likes lacrosse because of the combination of skills needed to play well.
“It is a mixture of different sports in one,” he said. “I think young boys need an outlet and lacrosse is a great outlet.”
Tauzin will be taking over for Brian Holland, who got Nation Ford to the state finals last season and stepped down after it ended. He will be just the second head coach for boy’s lacrosse at the school.
Weldon will be coaching girls’ soccer and has worked locally with the Discoveries Soccer Clubs for several years. Weldon played college soccer at Belmont-Abbey College and UNC-Charlotte and was part of the 2011 team for UNCC that went to the national finals. He has been with Discoveries Soccer since 2015. He takes over for Megan Williams, who coached for the past two seasons, making the second round of the playoffs each year.
“It was an opportunity that came open and it was a great opportunity to be able to give back to the community,” he said.
Originally from Nottingham, England, Weldon said he has some fresh ideas he would like to develop at the varsity level with the Falcons.
“I want to try and make it as professional as we can,” he said. “We want to try and improve on results from last year.”
