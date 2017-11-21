Fort Mill Sports

It’s quality over quantity as Falcons head into new season

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

November 21, 2017 09:59 AM

FORT MILL

With a small, but experienced roster, the Nation Ford girls’ basketball team is hoping for another playoff run this year.

After a second round loss last season, the Falcons are back with game tested players. Just not many of them. There are just nine players on the team heading into the season.

“I’m not concerned about the number,” said head coach Kate Edwards. “You put the responsibility on them to take care of themselves.”

The roster has just two seniors in Alexis Clement and Sami Tuipulotu, to go with three juniors, three sophomores and one freshman. Also back this year for the Falcons is Kelci Adams and Ellona Moulds, who were counted on heavily last season.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

A big addition for Nation Ford iscenter Amiah Lindsay, who transferred to Nation Ford from Fort Mill. Lindsay, who missed the second half of the season last year because of a torn ACL, should be ready for the season opener against Cuthbertson this week as part of the Border Battle at Marvin Ridge High.

“She is coming along,” Edwards said. “She fits in well. She makes us bigger inside and will help us be able to finish around the basket.”

Edwards said she probably will be conservative with Lindsay’s minutes to start the season, but that should not be an issue for long.

“She has been going all preseason, so conditioning wise, she is going to be ready,” Edwards said.

Nation Ford is returning all five starters from ast year and another part-time starter, so the team is comfortable with each other. Edwards has called it a smooth transition thus far.

The Falcons’ biggest challenge for the Region IV title will come in Rock Hill with Clover being right in the mix as well.

“They have got those dates with Rock Hill circled,” Edwards said. “We will be prepared when we get to the region.”

Nation Ford will open this week in a Thanksgiving tournament and will play its first home game against Boiling Springs Dec. 5. Like the boys’ team, they are also playing at the Spectrum Center (see related story) Dec. 23 against Cardinal Newman.

Over the Christmas break, the Falcons will participate in the Myers Park Holiday Classic in Charlotte Dec. 28-30.

Nation Ford will open the region against Rock Hill at home Jan 9.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

    Banks Trail Middle School 8th grade defeats Fort Mill Middle to win Fort Mill Athletic Conference football title. Its the first year of play in the new league, which include Indian Land.

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game
'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

View More Video