It’s quality over quantity as Falcons head into new season

With a small, but experienced roster, the Nation Ford girls’ basketball team is hoping for another playoff run this year.
After a second round loss last season, the Falcons are back with game tested players. Just not many of them. There are just nine players on the team heading into the season.
“I’m not concerned about the number,” said head coach Kate Edwards. “You put the responsibility on them to take care of themselves.”
The roster has just two seniors in Alexis Clement and Sami Tuipulotu, to go with three juniors, three sophomores and one freshman. Also back this year for the Falcons is Kelci Adams and Ellona Moulds, who were counted on heavily last season.
A big addition for Nation Ford iscenter Amiah Lindsay, who transferred to Nation Ford from Fort Mill. Lindsay, who missed the second half of the season last year because of a torn ACL, should be ready for the season opener against Cuthbertson this week as part of the Border Battle at Marvin Ridge High.
“She is coming along,” Edwards said. “She fits in well. She makes us bigger inside and will help us be able to finish around the basket.”
Edwards said she probably will be conservative with Lindsay’s minutes to start the season, but that should not be an issue for long.
“She has been going all preseason, so conditioning wise, she is going to be ready,” Edwards said.
Nation Ford is returning all five starters from ast year and another part-time starter, so the team is comfortable with each other. Edwards has called it a smooth transition thus far.
The Falcons’ biggest challenge for the Region IV title will come in Rock Hill with Clover being right in the mix as well.
“They have got those dates with Rock Hill circled,” Edwards said. “We will be prepared when we get to the region.”
Nation Ford will open this week in a Thanksgiving tournament and will play its first home game against Boiling Springs Dec. 5. Like the boys’ team, they are also playing at the Spectrum Center (see related story) Dec. 23 against Cardinal Newman.
Over the Christmas break, the Falcons will participate in the Myers Park Holiday Classic in Charlotte Dec. 28-30.
Nation Ford will open the region against Rock Hill at home Jan 9.
