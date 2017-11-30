Nation Ford wrestler Dylan Tindall, left, drills with assistant coach Greg Skoberne during a recent practice.
Nation Ford wrestler Dylan Tindall, left, drills with assistant coach Greg Skoberne during a recent practice. Mac Banks
Nation Ford wrestler Dylan Tindall, left, drills with assistant coach Greg Skoberne during a recent practice. Mac Banks

Fort Mill Sports

Young Nation Ford wrestling team approaches mat with optimism

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

November 30, 2017 06:10 PM

A young Nation Ford wrestling team will take the mat this season with confident expectations.

The Falcons will have a mix of new talent with seven returning starters from last year’s team, along with seven new wrestlers.

“We got some new guys that can really help us out,” said head coach Dan Snell. “We are really scrappy up the middle.”

The Falcons will rely on the experience of returning wrestlers like Dylan Tindall, Joshua Paxtor and Jason Nunoo. Snell said his team will have to be scrappy and score points to make up for any missing links in the chain.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Snell said the program is going through a cycle and he’s optimistic about their youth and their middle school wrestlers as the teams continues to try to build a feeder program. Nation Ford is looking to make the playoffs and hopes to have about five wrestlers make the individual state tournament. But Snell knows one key.

“Consistency has always been a big thing,” Snell said.

Snell said his team is junior heavy this year and knows to make the playoffs, they need to pick up key wins against Clover and Northwestern.

“We have got to beat them,” he said. “And we want to compete with (state contenders) Rock Hill and Fort Mill.”

Nation Ford will open its season Dec. 3 at the Indian Land Invitational. The Falcons will spend a lot of time on the road as they only have two home duals scheduled against Northwestern Jan. 16 and against Ardrey Kell Jan. 18.

The Falcons will be competing in several tournaments throughout December and January, including the Silver Fox Invitational at Dutch Fork Dec. 8-9, Holy Angels at Bojangles Arena Dec. 28-29 and the Bearcat Classic Jan. 5-6.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

    Banks Trail Middle School 8th grade defeats Fort Mill Middle to win Fort Mill Athletic Conference football title. Its the first year of play in the new league, which include Indian Land.

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title 1:47

Banks Trail wins inaugural middle school league football title

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game 3:21

Fort Mill and Nation Ford get ready for rivalry game
'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships 1:46

'Hawks rule the night in Fort Mill middle school volleyball championships

View More Video