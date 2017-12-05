Up and down week for Fort Mill basketball squads

After falling to South Pointe, both the Fort Mill boys’ and girls’ basketball teams bounced back with wins at York.
Fort Mill’s boys won 50-41 at York after losing to South Pointe 49-30. The Jackets’ girls beat York 27-24, but like their male counterparts, fell earlier in the week to South Pointe. The score was 46-38.
In the boys’ game, Fort Mill struggled to find a rhythm in the loss to South Pointe. The Jackets were led by Carson Morten’s six points, but struggled in the first three quarters.
“We couldn’t score,” said head coach Dwayne Hartsoe. “We got a lot of work to do. Our goal is to get better before region play starts.”
Fort Mill hit just one field goal against South Pointe in the opening quarter and no more than three field goals in each quarter for the game. The Jackets did well at the charity stripe when they got there, hitting 10 of 12 from the foul line.
The Jackets cut South Pointe’s lead to 10 points at 36-26 in the fourth quarter, but the Stallions went on a 6-0 run to again pull away. The Fort Mill boys team now sits at 2-2 on the season.
Cortazar leads girls
For the Jackets against York, Fort Mill’s girls were led by 12 points from Wallace Cortazar in the win. K.K. Patterson added six points and 10 rebounds. The Jackets are now 4-1 on the season.
Fort Mill rallied against South Pointe late in the game, outscoring the Stallions 20-11 in the fourth quarter. The Jackets were led by Patterson with 15 points. At one point, Fort Mill trailed 37-18, but closed the game to fall 46-38.
South Pointe capitalized on several second chance points and opportunities throughout the game.
“It took a while to adjust to their speed,” said Fort Mill head coach Brett Childers. “We are still trying to figure out roles and rotations.”
Fort Mill will play three games this week heading to Lancaster, hosting South Pointe at home Wednesday and then traveling to Indian Land Friday night to resume an old rivalry.
