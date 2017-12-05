Nation Ford’s Dylan Tindall wrestles an opponent from Woodmont during the Wildcat Invitational. Tindall led the Falcons in winning his weight class.
Fort Mill Sports

Tindall wins as Nation Ford places all wrestlers in Wildcat tournament

By Mac Banks

mbanks@comporium.net

December 05, 2017 04:45 PM

UPDATED December 05, 2017 05:08 PM

Led by 126-pound wrestler Dylan Tindall, the Nation Ford Falcons placed all 10 members of their lineup in the top eight to finish fourth at the Wildcat Invitational.

Nation Ford took 10 of the 14 wrestlers on its roster to the two-day tournament at Woodmont High School. The tournament was won by Easley with 249 points, as the Falcons finished just five points out of third behind Woodmont with 159 points.

Tindall won at 126 pounds with a 13-2 major decision. The Falcons also had two other wrestlers in Dax Stegall (120) and Jacob Moore (145) make the finals. Both finished second.

Head coach Dan Snell said he was very happy with how his young team performed.

“We got a good core of kids who are moving in the right direction,” Snell said. “Jacob Moore has a real good tourney. Tindall and Stegall are doing what they should be doing.”

Nation Ford had a third place finisher in Joshua Paxtor, who won his bout with a 15-0 tech fall at 138 pounds. Daniel Lopez finished fourth for the Falcons at 182.

The Falcons had two fifth place finishers as Steven Dodge won at 220 pounds by forfeit and RJ Lincoln won at 170 with a first period pin.

Nation Ford had two other wrestlers finish in seventh place with Solomon Moore at 106 pounds, who won by pin fall in the first period, and Bryson Perdue, who won with a 12-4 decision at 160.

The Falcons will have a busy week coming up as they have a four-way dual at Boiling Springs against the Bulldogs, Woodmont and Mauldin. Nation Ford will end the week at the Indian Land Invitational.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

