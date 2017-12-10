Fort Mill’s Jack Kelley, right, tries to tie up Lexington’s Austin Jennings in the finals of the 220-pound weight class in the Yellow Jackets Holiday Classic. Kelley went on to win the match.
Fort Mill Sports

Hart named Most Outstanding in Fort Mill wrestling team’s Holiday Classic

By Mac Banks

December 10, 2017 07:06 PM

Two Fort Mill wrestlers came away champions after winning their weight classes at the Yellow Jackets Holiday Classic.

The annual tournament held by the Fort Mill wrestling program, formerly known as the Beef O’ Brady’s Classic, saw teams from as far away as Virginia come to Fort Mill for the two-day event, which has a new sponsor in Carolina Ale House. The popular restaurant opened in the new Kingsley Town Center across from Baxter Village earlier this year. Beef O’ Brady’s recently closed its Baxter location.

Fort Mill’s Jake Hart (152) and Jack Kelley (220) both made it to the finals and came through with wins. Hart won his match with a 16-2 major decision against Myers Park’s Daniel Duffey and Kelley won his match with a second period pin over Lexington’s Austin Jennings. Hart was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the tournament for weight classes 152 pounds and above.

The Jackets finished third overall in the tournament with 151 points. Eastside won with 186 points. River Bluff was second with 177 points. The tournament was originally set to have 15 teams, but several pulled out due to the inclement weather that passed through the Carolinas over the weekend.

Fort Mill fielded a team of 12 wrestlers for the tournament.

“We came out of it with two champions,” said Fort Mill head coach Chris Brock. “I see we have some issues we need to correct in dealing with offense. It’s a tough tournament.”

The Jackets also had several others place in the tournament with Jacob Sturgeon finishing second at 126 pounds and Josh Cizmadia finishing second at 145. Brody Claassen finished third at 138 pounds with a second period pin and Ethan Johnson finished third at 106 pounds with a first period pin.

Saturday, Fort Mill will host the Mill Town Duals with eight teams squaring off in that event. Beside the duals, Fort Mill will be wrestling at York in a three-way dual against York and Gaffney and will also be wrestling at Indian Land in a three-way dual against the Warriors and Gilbert High.

Mac Banks: mbanks@comporium.net, @MacBanksFM

  Comments  

